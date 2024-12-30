Liverpool signed off on 2024 in scintillating fashion with a 5-0 win at West Ham, a dominant performance that even had Virgil van Dijk seizing his chance to be a winger.

We all remember the struggle that was the trip to the London Stadium at the backend of last season, but there was not to be a repeat as five players got on the scoresheet.

The scoreline, in all honesty, flattered West Ham as Arne Slot‘s Reds were merciful with some of their finishing – including the formidable Mohamed Salah.

The victory gifted us plenty of moments to enjoy, and here are six of the best that fans spotted.

Virgil turns attacker

got bored so he switched to a winger for a second there pic.twitter.com/gyQEhy6cST — ???? (@crewslover) December 29, 2024

We know Van Dijk likes to hang around the forward line from time to time but that is more often than not when the Reds are chasing a goal – here, he just looked like he wanted to be involved.

A smart run forward was found and he just didn’t get enough power on the shot to truly trouble the ‘keeper, but how good would it have been had he found the net from there!

One day, Virgil.

Salah has the ball on a string – but look at Paqueta

Paqueta lashes out and tries to elbow a Liverpool player on an off the ball incident. pic.twitter.com/vRAKzbmlpM — ? 7/6/23 ? (@ConnorWHU_) December 29, 2024

The first thing your eye is drawn to here is, rightly, Salah’s genius movement on the ball that keeps three West Ham defenders at bay before he beautifully sets up Diogo Jota.

If you look carefully, however, Lucas Paqueta is throwing elbows at Jota and trying to bring him down – but, like the Hammers’ overall performance, he couldn’t get near the Liverpool player.

Pathetic from him and Jota got the last laugh.

Trent’s pinpoint pass

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the headlines for one big reason but his performance here was certainly worthy of acclaim, he wreaked havoc on the ball.

You have to watch this drilled pass a few times to appreciate how it spins perfectly into the path of Salah at just the right moment that it bypasses the West Ham defender.

It was exquisite.

Virgil and Co. teasing Mo about the ‘last time’

VVD and the team teasing Salah about what happened at West Ham last season ? https://t.co/0TabUo77qi pic.twitter.com/zX1jcYvjem — ^ (@teaandchips) December 29, 2024

It’s hard to forget the spat Salah and Jurgen Klopp had on the touchline at West Ham last season in the 2-2 draw, and the team weren’t going to let the Egyptian forget either.

Salah laughed as he revealed: “The players before the game in the dressing room also told me, ‘Remember what happened here last year’ and the guys were laughing. Virgil started it.”

At least we’ll have fonder memories now!

Mo is collecting selfies

If you’ve noticed, Salah has been posting selfies after most victories and often that has included other goalscorers or a Man of the Match contender.

It was not lost on fans when he posted another with Sunday’s goalscorers nor on Andy Robertson, who commented “I’ll make a picture one day” under his Instagram post.

Robbo hasn’t got off the mark this season and has just 11 goals in his Reds career, but we wish him well in his endeavours.

And everyone wants Mo’s shirt

Salah telling westham players he’ll get them new shirts. pic.twitter.com/NiMy6E0gsn — Nuna (@NaiiLFC) December 29, 2024

Mo was clearly the star of the show at the London Stadium and it was no surprise to see a handful of West Ham players flock to him after the full-time whistle to ask for his shirt.

We wouldn’t be surprised if a few had even asked him during the match to get to the front of the queue. Can we really blame them?