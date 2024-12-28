A Spanish report is insistent that Trent Alexander-Arnold has told Liverpool he wants to play for Real Madrid, but you can take it with a pinch of salt.

The longer the contract situation remains unresolved, the longer we have to deal with countless reports updating us on Alexander-Arnold’s ‘wish’ to join Real Madrid.

Liverpool’s vice-captain may yet play for Los Blancos next season, but the latest reports out of Spain suggest Real Madrid propaganda.

MARCA claim that the Scouser has “already told Liverpool’s directors he wants to play for Real Madrid,” with a renewal at Anfield “becoming more and more unlikely.”

They state that Alexander-Arnold “seems to have fallen into the arms of the seduction and the spell of Real Madrid,” claims which have quickly sparked reactions across social media.

As a Madrid-based paper, MARCA is heavily biased towards Real Madrid and this is not the first time they have made significant claims about Alexander-Arnold’s future that have yet to come to fruition.

Their reliability is questionable at best and one must believe the 26-year-old would not openly declare his intentions and allow it to be published before we have even reached January.

In October, MARCA had a report shut down by Liverpool after stating that “they already know that Trent will not renew,” with the reliable Paul Joyce relaying that the club “said the claim is incorrect.”

Moreover, Friday’s claims were published just hours after the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe – who has strong connections with the club – stated Liverpool “are relaxed” about the situation.

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Trent Alexander-Arnold's future:</h2> <ul> <li>He'll stay</li> <li>He'll leave</li> </ul> </section> <p>

The club are aware their out-of-contract trio can all talk to foreign clubs from January 1, but it remains that “the stated preference of all three players is to commit to the club as they are continuing talks with the Anfield hierarchy.”

Quite the coincidence, right?

It is not to say that Alexander-Arnold will not join Real at the end of the season, but there is little worth in taking MARCA‘s word as gospel as they churn out stories seemingly every second day on the topic.

They are experts in the art of seeking to unsettle players, their club, and their fans in aid of Real Madrid, and Alexander-Arnold will be no different.

Let’s not forget what the right-back said in September: “I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public, and this one won’t be either.”