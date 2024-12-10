Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha was part of first-team training ahead of the Champions League clash with Girona, but the 16-year-old is not eligible to play.

Ngumoha joined the first team for their session at the AXA Training Centre on Monday afternoon and then stayed with the seniors for their flight to Girona.

But the winger will not be involved in the Champions League on Tuesday evening as he is ineligible to feature.

Liverpool would have been required to register Ngumoha as part of List A for the competition as he did not meet the criteria for List B.

While an unlimited number of players born on, or after, January 1, 2003 can be named on List B for the Champions League as late as the night before any fixture, those must have been at the club for an uninterrupted period of two years.

And with Ngumoha having only joined Liverpool from Chelsea in September of this year, he would instead have needed to take a spot in the 25-man senior squad (List A).

Both Trey Nyoni, 17, and Amara Nallo, 18, were registered on List A for the same reason, with the pair having signed from Leicester and West Ham respectively in 2023.

Liverpool could, in theory, add Ngumoha to their Champions League squad when the registration window opens for the knockout stages, with only 24 players currently on List A.

But more realistically the youngster will not be required either way, as though he often trains with the senior squad he is still considered a player for the academy.

In fact, he is yet to even debut for Liverpool’s U21s, instead making the majority of his appearances with Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s, including most recently against Preston in the 4-1 FA Youth Cup loss on Friday night.

Why Ngumoha flew to Girona

Ngumoha travelled to Girona with the first-team squad as recognition of the staff’s faith in his talent, with it clear there are plans to fast-track him when the time is right.

For now, though, he will feature for the U19s in their must-win UEFA Youth League clash on Tuesday morning before watching the Champions League tie with his youth teammates from the stands at Estadi Montilivi.

Liverpool U19s play Girona in their sixth and final game of the group stage at 11am (UK time), with victory needed to advance to the round of 32.