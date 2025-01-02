It is not often that Liverpool give an insight into academy training, but new footage from the AXA this week showed two wingers looking particularly sharp.

After their exploits in the Champions League on Tuesday night it was a recovery day for Arne Slot‘s first team on Wednesday.

That meant a light session in the gym rather than any work on the outdoor pitches at the AXA Training Centre, with preparations for the visit of Ipswich instead starting on Thursday.

It gave Liverpool the opportunity to instead spotlight the U21s, who were put through their paces by coaches Barry Lewtas and Jay Spearing.

This included a series of finishing drills, replicating game situations and testing goalkeepers Kornel Misciur and Jakub Ojrzynski, with two youngsters in particular catching the eye.

Kieran Morrison, the versatile attacker who only turned 18 in November, and Trent Kone-Doherty, another 18-year-old who is a natural right winger, earned vocal plaudits from players and staff alike.

One finish from Morrison, into the top corner via the crossbar, was especially well received – though the teenager was jokingly reminded to “smile, lad.”

Fitness coach David Kells held a hit shield up to simulate pressure from an opposing defender as a group of midfielders and forwards tested their ability touch, turn and finish.

Tommy Pilling, a 20-year-old midfielder who has been used on the left wing in recent games, was another to stand out with an array of finishes.

The presence of Kaide Gordon was notable following the winger’s return from an unsuccessful loan at Norwich, with Liverpool expected to sanction another temporary move before the transfer deadline on February 3.

Also involved in the U21s squad were Dominic Corness and James Balagizi, both of whom could feasibly leave in the winter window.

Jayden Danns, Rio Ngumoha, James McConnell, James Norris, Fabian Mrozek and Amara Nallo were also with the group indoors but not part of the wider session, likely having joined the first-team players not involved against Lille instead.

That Kone-Doherty and Morrison were among those to have particularly stood out is interesting given the pair are both vying for a spot on the right flank.

While Morrison is able to cover a variety of positions including as a No. 10, both he and Kone-Doherty are at their best on the right, serving as high-potential options for Liverpool in the future.

Liverpool U21s squad in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Misciur, Ojrzynski, Poytress, Trueman

Defenders: Lucky, Jonas, Pinnington, Miles, Davidson, Mabaya

Midfielders: Corness, Kelly, Laffey, Pilling

Forwards: Gordon, Morrison, Kone-Doherty, Young, Balagizi, Figueroa