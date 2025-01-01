Liverpool are expected to target a new left-back in the summer and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies has been named as a surprise option on a free transfer.

While little movement is expected in the January transfer window, there will be a number of key areas for Liverpool to address in the summer.

Much depends on the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with all three out of contract as it stands and the latter already subject of a £20 million bid from Real Madrid.

But there are other issues within the squad that Arne Slot will be eager to settle, perhaps chiefly at left-back with Andy Robertson struggling for consistency this season.

Robertson remains first choice with Kostas Tsimikas a rotational backup, but the Scot has seen errors creep into his game amid concerns that, at 30, his workload over the years is beginning to catch up with him.

Alphonso Davies is an option

According to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, there are three “potential options” at left-back including Bayern’s Davies.

Davies has been a key player for Bayern since 2019 but only turned 24 in November, and with his own contract running out at the end of the season could be available on a free.

Previously, Liverpool sources had denied claims of interest in the Canada international, but Steele’s mention is intriguing.

In December, The Athletic’s German football correspondent Seb Stafford-Bloor claimed that “multiple industry sources” say Liverpool have “expressed an interest” and that they would be the “most plausible Premier League destination.”

However even then a move was described as an “unlikely outcome,” with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal also named as possible destinations.

Interestingly, Real are reported to have contacted Davies’ representatives at the start of 2024 to gauge the terms of a prospective deal, but their interest appears to have cooled.

Steele also mentions Fulham‘s Antonee Robinson and Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez as options for Liverpool, though Davies’ name is certainly the most eye-catching.

An explosive attacking left-back, Bayern’s No. 19 could be an ideal solution if the plan is to shift an emphasis to the left flank in the event of Alexander-Arnold’s departure at the end of the season.

Any deal would likely be a costly one regardless of its status as a free transfer, however, with Davies almost certainly commanding a top-level wage as well as a significant signing-on fee.