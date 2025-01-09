Arne Slot bemoaned the decision by referee Stuart Attwell not to send off Tottenham match-winner Lucas Bergvall moments before he struck the only goal of their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

The already-booked Bergvall avoided a second yellow card for a late tackle on Kostas Tsimikas as the Reds counter-attacked in the 84th minute.

Slot and his Liverpool players cut frustrated figures, but their fury increased within 120 seconds when Bergvall rifled home from Dominic Solanke‘s lay-off to earn injury-hit Spurs a precious 1-0 victory ahead of next month’s second leg at Anfield.

“When he didn’t give the second yellow, I didn’t think anyone would think it would have such a big impact 30 seconds later,” Slot said.

“I think the referee was probably also like, is this happening? For him, it was also far from ideal. I am 99.9 percent sure that’s what he thinks because I can’t look in his head and he didn’t say how he felt.

“It was a good goal. Let that be clear, ball in behind, cut back cross and Bergvall stayed calm to score and finished it off. I don’t think you are interested in that but the moment before.”

Slot proceeded to highlight how opposite number Ange Postecoglou had shown his displeasure after Tottenham‘s 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle on Saturday when the visitors benefited from Joelinton being able to handle the ball in the build-up to Anthony Gordon’s goal.

The Dutch coach continued: “I was saying I thought I saw Ange sat here and unhappy with decisions made [on Saturday].

“People say decisions even themselves out but I am not a believer of that. I believe you can be unlucky or lucky in decisions in a season.

“Yes, a decision went against them [on Saturday] and went in favour of them today, which, of course, is very unlucky for us.”

This was only the second defeat Slot has experienced since he replaced Jurgen Klopp this summer, but he acknowledged Liverpool had a big job to overturn a one-goal deficit in the second leg on February 6 to remain on course to successfully defend the trophy they won last February.

Slot added: “The good thing is there is a second leg but it’s a far from an ideal position for us. They are a good team and will probably have some players back for the second leg.”

While Liverpool were left to lick their wounds, Postecoglou beamed with pride after Tottenham‘s patched-up team kept the Premier League leaders to a rare shut-out.

Spurs debutant Antonin Kinsky impressed days after his arrival and produced a fine stoppage-time stop to deny Darwin Nunez and earn the hosts a crucial victory despite being without 10 players, which increased when Rodrigo Bentancur left the pitch on a stretcher after a sickening head injury.

“Yeah, very proud. Again, we had to deal with some adversity tonight. We started the game really well I thought. Then obviously we lose Rodrigo, and in the way it happened, it was quite distressing,” Postecoglou said, with Bentancur later reported as conscious but taken to hospital for further checks.

“Again, we had to compose ourselves and deal with that and re-organise. Super proud of the players. I have been all along.

“It hasn’t been through the want of trying that our results haven’t been as good, it’s certainly not been on them, it’s just that we haven’t been able to get the consistency to get the results that we need.

“Just proud that they feel good tonight, that they get the rewards of their hard work.

“Our fans as well, we’ve put them through a tough time, I thought they were outstanding tonight.

“We haven’t achieved anything, but I think just that feeling of having a victory against a top opponent in a big game, really pleased for everyone.”