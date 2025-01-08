Virgil van Dijk insisted after Lucas Bergvall’s controversial winner for Tottenham that “the fact is he should have been sent off,” criticising referee Stuart Attwell.

Bergvall scored moments after a reckless foul on Kostas Tsimikas which should have earned the young Spurs midfielder a second yellow card.

Referee Attwell refused to caution the Swede, seemingly in an attempt to even things out after a softer booking earlier in the game, and it ultimately decided the tie.

Liverpool still have 90 minutes to turn it around at Anfield, but they leave north London with a sour taste again – with Van Dijk voicing his frustrations in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

"He should've been sent off." ? Virgil van Dijk was not happy that Lucas Bergvall was still on the pitch when he bagged Spurs' winner against Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/tNMifZmjVO — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 8, 2025

“Listen, I think it was quite obvious that it was going to be a second yellow,” he said.

“Obviously I think it was pretty clear and it was a coincidence that he scored the winner. Listen, it is what it is.

“He made a mistake in my opinion, I told him that, he thinks maybe he didn’t. But it’s quite obvious.

“Everyone on the sideline knew, it was supposed to be a yellow.”

Put to him that Tsimikas was still off the pitch when Bergvall scored, having required treatment, Van Dijk replied: “I have no idea, it was quite quick.

“The fact is he should have been sent off.

“There’s a linesman there, there’s a fourth official, there’s VAR, there’s a referee, and he doesn’t get a second yellow.

“I’m not saying this is the reason we lost, of course, but it was a big moment in the game.”

As Van Dijk alluded, Liverpool were far from their best over the course of the tie, with substitutes Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez arguably going closest to beating debuting goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

“We played against a team with good attacking players that can make it difficult, keep running,” the captain explained.

“We created good moments, not really clear-cut chances in my opinion but still enough that we could have scored.

“It’s half-time now, I’m looking forward to the game back at Anfield.”