Arne Slot has revealed that Jarell Quansah‘s substitution midway through the first half against Tottenham was not due to an injury, explaining the reason.

Quansah endured another shaky start in Liverpool’s eventual 1-0 defeat at Tottenham, before being forced off with only 30 minutes on the clock.

The initial concern was that the 21-year-old had joined Joe Gomez on the injury list, leaving only Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as specialist centre-back options.

But speaking in his post-match press conference, Slot revealed that Quansah had been substituted after beginning to feel unwell.

“He didn’t really feel well. From the moment the game started to the moment we had to take him off, he felt a bit of pressure,” he told reporters.

“I think he said on his chest, but it went so fast, he came off and the game started again, so I have to ask him exactly, but I think he said he didn’t really feel well.

“So it was not an injury, but more not feeling really well.

“But he was though, in the last few days, a bit ill. We thought he was on his way back, but maybe that had something to do with it.

“I have to ask him, but it had nothing to do with an injury.”

This comes with Dominik Szoboszlai also having missed the last two games due to illness, and casts doubt over whether Quansah will be passed fit to start against Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

He would have been expected to keep his place for an FA Cup tie against League Two opposition, but instead Slot may need to turn to Van Dijk and Konate – or opt for other, lesser-spotted options.

Wataru Endo, who replaced Quansah at Tottenham, could start at centre-back depending on the midfield options, while 18-year-old Amara Nallo will almost certainly make the squad at least.

Overall it should be considered a positive that Quansah is only ill, rather than injured, with Gomez already facing a number of weeks out with a hamstring issue and Konate only just back from a long-term knee injury.