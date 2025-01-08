Another costly refereeing decision led to a controversial winner as Liverpool lost 1-0 to Tottenham in the first of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool

Carabao Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

January 7, 2025

Goal: Bergvall 86′

Against a Liverpool side with only four changes from the weekend, Spurs began with the early momentum, but this was thwarted by a lengthy delay for a worrying head injury for midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

Liverpool’s first real effort of the game came in the 23rd minute – a statistic offset by that lengthy delay – with Mohamed Salah unable to hit the target with a low shot having been set up by Cody Gakpo.

It was soon time for the Reds’ own first-half injury, with Jarell Quansah forced out after a nervy start, with Arne Slot sending on Wataru Endo as he manages Ibrahima Konate‘s game time.

Neither side enjoyed many real chances, though a moment of quality and persistence from Diogo Jota saw Liverpool drive up the pitch in a move that resulted in a dangerous Kostas Tsimikas cross cleared away.

The half ended with Spurs just hanging on, the control shifting decidedly towards the visitors, aided by the composure of Endo at centre-back and the thrust of Conor Bradley at right-back.

HT: Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

Neither manager opted for any further changes at the break and the landscape of the tie remained the same, though overconfidence from Alisson almost led to a goal for Spurs from Pedro Porro.

Three, likely pre-planned, substitutions came on the hour for Liverpool, with Bradley, Gakpo and Jota coming off and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez sent on.

They gave new energy, particularly Nunez off the ball, and the Reds almost took the lead with a stunning Alexander-Arnold strike blocked on the line by Radu Dragusin.

Liverpool were cut open by a brilliant run from Dominic Solanke, latching onto a through ball and finishing well, but after a lengthy review from VAR Paul Tierney he was adjudged to have been just offside.

Cowardly referee Stuart Attwell then should have sent off midfielder Lucas Bergvall with a second yellow for a clear foul on Tsimikas – but having aoided a decision and, with the left-back off the pitch, the Swede promptly scored the winner.

TIA Man of the Match: Virgil van Dijk

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Tottenham: Kinsky; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bissouma, Bentancur (Johnson 15′), Bergvall; Kulusevski, Son (Werner 73′), Solanke

Subs not used: Austin, Dorrington, Reguilon, Olusesi, Moore, Min-Hyeok, Lankshear

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley (Alexander-Arnold 60′), Quansah (Endo 30′), Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister (Konate 80′); Salah, Gakpo (Diaz 60′), Jota (Nunez 60′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Robertson, Elliott, Chiesa

Next match: Accrington Stanley (H) – FA Cup 3rd Round – Saturday, January 11, 12.15pm (GMT)