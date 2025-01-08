➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 8, 2025: For the first time in English football the refree announces his decision to overturn Tottenham Hotspur's goal for off-side during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Fans fume at “inept” Stuart Attwell but Liverpool “weren’t at the races – again”

Liverpool fans were left furious with referee Stuart Attwell’s decision not to red card eventual match-winner in Lucas Bergvall in their 1-0 loss to Tottenham.

Once again, the Reds came away from Tottenham frustrated with a lack of competent refereeing, this time after Attwell failed to give midfielder Bergvall a second yellow card for a reckless foul on Kostas Tsimikas.

Bergvall had already been booked for softer challenge but should have been cautioned for his second – with there a sense that the official looked to even things out by avoiding a red card.

“The fact is he should have been sent off,” Virgil van Dijk said post-match.

“There’s a linesman there, there’s a fourth official, there’s VAR, there’s a referee, and he doesn’t get a second yellow.”

That was the mood among supporters, too, though many who took to X, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section also pointed out that Liverpool were not at their best again.

 

Attwell’s costly non-decision had fans fuming…

 

But really, Liverpool simply weren’t good enough either way…

“Forget the referee controversy, we weren’t at the races, again, is the bigger takeaway.

“Two results and performances in three days that stick in the throat.

“No complaints and I sincerely hope a rest at the weekend does the trick for many of these players who look jaded.”

Speelautomaat in the comments.

“A bit of injustice but we were poor, more like a training game for Accrington…”

Dennis Chua on Facebook.

It is certainly a moment that tainted the tie, but it is true that Liverpool were not exactly deserving of a victory, with few real chances to score themselves.

But fortunately a 24-game unbeaten run only ends in the Carabao Cup and with a second leg still to come at Anfield – one which should see the Reds out for revenge.

Bring on February 6.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025