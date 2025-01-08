Liverpool fans were left furious with referee Stuart Attwell’s decision not to red card eventual match-winner in Lucas Bergvall in their 1-0 loss to Tottenham.

Once again, the Reds came away from Tottenham frustrated with a lack of competent refereeing, this time after Attwell failed to give midfielder Bergvall a second yellow card for a reckless foul on Kostas Tsimikas.

Bergvall had already been booked for softer challenge but should have been cautioned for his second – with there a sense that the official looked to even things out by avoiding a red card.

“The fact is he should have been sent off,” Virgil van Dijk said post-match.

“There’s a linesman there, there’s a fourth official, there’s VAR, there’s a referee, and he doesn’t get a second yellow.”

That was the mood among supporters, too, though many who took to X, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section also pointed out that Liverpool were not at their best again.

Attwell’s costly non-decision had fans fuming…

Not only is he not sent off for the second yellow but Tsimikas isn't on the pitch because of the rule that you can't stay on if there isn't a foul and you need treatment. Fucking terrible. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) January 8, 2025

Bergvall literally should’ve been sent off for a late tackle on Tsimikas and scores afterwards. Stuart Attwell has given Tottenham the win. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) January 8, 2025

Stuart Attwell should explain wrongly not sending Bergvall off over the PA System. His first card wasn’t a yellow, but you can’t just not give a blatant yellow/red later on to make up for it #TOTLIV — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) January 8, 2025

If Stuart Attwell was a footballer, he’d be Charlie Adam. Fucking useless. Inept at the one thing he’s meant to be at least competent at. — Robbie Fowler (@StaffordScouse) January 8, 2025

Robbed at this stadium again haha — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) January 8, 2025

Good process guys. — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) January 8, 2025

“Bergvall shouldn’t have been booked the first time anyway” pic.twitter.com/kenxelDdV0 — Cam (@CameronLFC04) January 8, 2025

But really, Liverpool simply weren’t good enough either way…

No doubt it should’ve been a second yellow but let’s be honest, we were a bit crap all over there… Still well in the tie ? — Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) January 8, 2025

I don't disagree with anyone who will point out that the scorer of the winner tonight shouldn't have even been on the pitch. But Arne Slot should also be infuriated his team didn't see out the clean sheet and what would've been a perfectly fine first-leg result. Work to do now. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) January 8, 2025

“Forget the referee controversy, we weren’t at the races, again, is the bigger takeaway. “Two results and performances in three days that stick in the throat. “No complaints and I sincerely hope a rest at the weekend does the trick for many of these players who look jaded.” – Speelautomaat in the comments.

Very sloppy 1st half. Substitutes made a difference. Trent did really well, unlucky not to score. 1-0 not a disaster. Big night to come at Anfield – far from over this — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) January 8, 2025

“A bit of injustice but we were poor, more like a training game for Accrington…” – Dennis Chua on Facebook.

We didn't play well, again, but we didn't deserve to lose. Tsimikas off the field after being injured by Bergvall who scored. I'm not worried though. Expect us to beat Spurs by a few in return leg. But if we had played properly we'dve won by a few and could've rested players. — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 8, 2025

It is certainly a moment that tainted the tie, but it is true that Liverpool were not exactly deserving of a victory, with few real chances to score themselves.

But fortunately a 24-game unbeaten run only ends in the Carabao Cup and with a second leg still to come at Anfield – one which should see the Reds out for revenge.

Bring on February 6.