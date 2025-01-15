Jamie Carragher urged Liverpool to “buy a defender” after their 1-1 draw away against Nottingham Forest, while others in the media praised Diogo Jota‘s impact.

Arne Slot‘s side were held at the City Ground on Tuesday, but Man City and Chelsea did at least also drop points, not to mention Forest themselves!

The draw means Liverpool are six points clear at the top of the Premier League, but Arsenal can reduce that to four at home to Tottenham on Wednesday.

Here’s the best of the media reaction to the Reds’ point against Forest.

A mixed response to the performance and result…

David Lynch took a positive stance on X, mainly because of Liverpool’s display after the break:

“You’re never delighted after dropped points but I thought Liverpool were genuinely brilliant in that second half and deserved more. “In the end, you take a good point, a tough away game out of the way, and a still-healthy lead at the top.”

The Mirror‘s Mark Jones was more critical, though:

“Having settled into the game before conceding it was as though the goal knocked Liverpool’s confidence, and suddenly for the remainder of the first half there was a real lack of quality when it came to creating chances and indeed chances to create chances. “As in the Man United draw it was all a bit rushed at times, often leading to overhit passes, crosses and shots, with efforts flying over Sels’ crossbar at will. “Slot could be seen on the sidelines imploring his players to take their time, particularly Alexis Mac Allister, as his passing began to sum up the first half efforts. “It looked as though nerves had set in.”

Carragher is concerned that Liverpool’s defensive solidity has deserted them, urging them to make a January signing:

“Liverpool should’ve won tonight, but they continue to create big chances even in the games they don’t win, but the defensive solidity they had at the start of the season has gone. “Always look likely to concede. Buy a defender!!!!”

Phil McNulty of BBC Sport felt a woeful opening 45 minutes prevented Liverpool from getting all three points:

“Liverpool could so easily have won this game as they dominated the second half, only denied by a succession of saves from Sels in a final flurry after Jota’s equaliser. “In reality, however, Liverpool were again short of their best, especially in the first half when they were laboured and sloppy after they went behind, allowing Forest to drop into that deep defensive block that is so hard to pierce. […] “This was not Liverpool at their best – but this was still a position they would have been delighted with if it had been offered at the start of the season.”

A superb Jota cameo made all the difference for Liverpool…

Jason Burt of the Telegraph hailed the Reds’ firepower from the bench:

“If Liverpool are to win the Premier League title this season then it will be their power from the bench – and with their forwards – that will drive them there. “They were struggling, they were facing defeat, they were running out of ideas, against a rampant Nottingham Forest on a night where Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo struggled. “So Arne Slot turned to Diogo Jota who scored with his first involvement and threatened to turn this encounter into a victory.”

Since Diogo Jota joined Liverpool in September 2020, only three players have scored 10+ goals with their right-foot, their left-foot and their head in the Premier League: ? Erling Haaland

? Ollie Watkins

? Diogo Jota The Portuguese forward joined the list with the fastest… pic.twitter.com/4OhWK3dkcx — Squawka (@Squawka) January 14, 2025

Jones of the Mirror praised the bravery of Slot’s changes, adding that Jota now has to be starting games more often:

“There has surely never been a more immediately effective double substitution. “On came Tsimikas and Jota, and 22 seconds later, with their first touches, the Greek crossed for the Portuguese to head home. “It was a brave change from Slot, who opted to take Ibrahima Konate off and move Ryan Gravenberch into defence, and it also indicated what many have felt for a while – the Reds are a much more effective side in attack when Jota plays as the No.9. Keeping him fit and firing has to be key for them going forward.”

Andy Jones of The Athletic was another who feels Jota should be preferred to Luis Diaz moving forward: