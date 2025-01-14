Diogo Jota, again, rescued a point for Liverpool after scoring with his first touch in the 1-1 draw at Forest, a goal we had seen before at Nottingham Forest.

Arne Slot‘s men were off the pace and off-kilter for much of their trip to the City Ground, with momentum only turning after Kostas Tsimikas and Jota were introduced in the 65th minute.

Within 22 seconds of their arrival they had combined for a goal, with Tsimikas swinging in the corner that Jota converted – recreating a combination we saw at the same end in 2022.

On that day, Jota scored the only goal as Liverpool progressed in the FA Cup at Forest, with the left-back delivering a cross from the left. Familiar, right?

"It's one more point, but obviously we wanted three…" Diogo Jota is disappointed to not take all three points at the City Ground

It was not lost on the Reds’ No. 20, who planted the seed on the touchline before he and Tsimikas were introduced.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he explained: “I actually said to him, we were watching the [FA] Cup game, cup goal two or three years ago, where he passed it to me.

“We were on the touchline there, and I was just saying, ‘Yeah, let’s go now, recreate your assist. Take the corner’.

“It was one of those occasions when everything went right. Like I said, I’m not happy because I think we could have won.

“I had more, two more chances I think that could have given us those three points. Unfortunately, I couldn’t.”

Liverpool had the chances to take the lead and Jota was the impetus, with three shots on target and two big chances missed – though Forest’s clearances and saves from Matz Sels were key.

Jota added: “I was telling that to my previous coaches there at Wolves. I think he made two great saves. Obviously, you want to do better, but I think he was good as well.”

Can we ever have a game where the opposition goalkeeper doesn’t have their best-ever performance?