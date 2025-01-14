Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings

It’s not often that a substitute earns the Man of the Match award, but that’s what happened in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League (20), The City Ground

January 14, 2025

Goals: Wood 8′; Jota 66′

Alisson (out of 10) – 6

Alisson was picking the ball out of the net after just eight minutes on his return to the team.

Being ultra-critical, he was arguably slow to get down and got slightly close to his near post, but that could be expecting too much. Otherwise, reliable and not really tested.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

After a horrible performance in the last Premier League game against Man United, Alexander-Arnold was much better here.

One superb raking pass should have led to Luis Diaz doing far better in a great position, and he looked more likely to create some magic than most.

Was given a tough time by Callum Hudson-Odoi, but handled him pretty well overall.

Ibrahima Konate – 6

Konate was largely solid, not that it was a performance that will live long in the memory.

Liverpool’s dominance of the ball meant that the Frenchman wasn’t called into action a huge amount, but he was dependable when he was. Subbed in the second half.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

Van Dijk was again strong here, as has been the case all season long.

Wood was able to peel off him for the opening goal, but it was arguably the fault of the midfield for giving Anthony Elanga too much space.

A one-on-one up against Elanga saw the Forest player lose all faith in getting the better of Van Dijk, summing up the aura he possesses.

Andy Robertson – 5

Robertson was preferred to Kostas Tsimikas but this was another unconvincing performance.

The 30-year-old was loose in possession too often and troubled by Elanga, and he simply doesn’t look like the force of old.

Produced just two accurate across out of eight and failed to win a tackle.

Ryan Gravenberch – 6

Gravenberch has been magnificent this season, but he chose an off night at a bad time.

The Dutchman started badly, sending a long-range strike close to the moon, and he struggled to control the midfield.

That said, he was impressive when used in a more defensive role midway through the second half, mopping up danger and showing so much calm.

Alexis Mac Allister – 6

Liverpool’s Mr Dependable in the middle of the park was one of many of who was a little below the level we expect of him.

He tried to produce some guile, and saw one shot fly wide via a deflection, but more was needed from an experienced head.

Got better as the minutes passed, like so many players.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 6

Szoboszlai was preferred to Curtis Jones in the No.10 role, which felt like the right call by Arne Slot.

The Hungarian really struggled to stamp his authority on the game to begin with, being outmuscled at times and not producing enough quality in the final third.

His work-rate was phenomenal, though, and he fired narrowly wide late on.

Mohamed Salah – 4

Salah has been comfortably the Premier League‘s best player this season, but he was miles off it against Forest.

The Egyptian was marshalled superbly by former Liverpool man Neco Williams, and he was weak in the lead-up to Wood’s goal.

Lost nine duels and was guilty of wayward finishing so often, before finally hitting the target but being denied twice late on.

Cody Gakpo – 6

Gakpo has arguably been Liverpool’s most consistent attacking player in recent weeks and he was the best of the starting front three.

There was an awful early shot but also moments of class on the left flank, and he looked a real threat late in the day.

Came agonisingly close to scoring a winner in stoppage time.

Luis Diaz – 4

Again used in a central attacking role, Diaz had a shocker for the Reds.

One abysmal piece of decision making when Gakpo was clean through was hugely frustrating, and he couldn’t find any space against a compact Forest defence.

Slot may need a rethink about using him as a false nine.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota (on for Konate, 65′) – 9 (Man of the Match)

Scored within seconds of coming on and completely changed the game, also being denied twice by Matz Sels – those three being the Reds’ first three shots on target in the match.

Has to start at Brentford on Saturday after this brilliant cameo.

Kostas Tsimikas (on for Robertson, 65′) – 7

Assisted Jota straight away with a precise corner and feels like a better option than Robertson now.

Curtis Jones (on for Diaz, 74′) – 6

Arguably slowed things down too much in possession.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa

Arne Slot – 8

Slot clearly despised the 1-0 defeat at home to Forest back in September and he was out for revenge here.

In what was one of the 46-year-old’s biggest games yet in charge of Liverpool, he got a mixed performance out of his team.

He opted for the best lineup available and made very decisive and impactful subs.