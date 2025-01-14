Diogo Jota‘s goal from the bench gave Liverpool a point in a match that they struggled with in the opening hour.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League (20) | City Ground

January 14, 2025

Goals

Wood 8′

Jota 66′ (assist: Tsimikas)

After two domestic Cup matches, Arne Slot was able to return to his best XI for the visit to third-placed Forest – the only side who beat the Dutchman in the league so far at Liverpool.

The home side took the lead in the eighth minute, danger man Chris Wood with a well-taken finish past Alisson for a goal that was against the early run of play.

Liverpool began to look frustrated, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai exchanged words and the Hungarian repeatedly complained about fouls that referee Chris Kavanagh overlooked.

Liverpool took pot shots from distance with Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz all ballooning shots high and wide.

Diaz completely ruined a superb counter attack chance, failing to get a simple pass to Gakpo. A clear foul from Murillo on Diaz was then overlooked by the Manchester-born referee.

In truth, Liverpool had played into Forest’s hands, taking wasteful shots from distance and being slow in their build up play.

Half time: Forest 1-0 Liverpool

The second half began much like the first, with Liverpool failing to test the Forest ‘keeper and wasting any opportunity to do so.

Slot finally made changes in the 65th minute, with substitutes Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas immediately combining for the equaliser – Jota heading home from Tsimikas’ corner 22 seconds after his introduction.

The changes also saw Gravenberch dropping into centre back as Slot went for attack. Jota twice tested the ‘keeper – the Reds’ first three shots on target all coming from the Portuguese sub.

The match opened up a lot more, which played into Liverpool’s hands. Salah had a good chance after a flowing move but produced an awful finish.

Liverpool probed for a winner and showed patience, applying pressure. Salah finally found the target but was denied twice in a minute.

Slot will feel that his side could and should have won it late on, but the two points dropped are a result of their poor performance in the opening hour before the changes.

A fourth draw in seven league games is a worry, but Liverpool remain six points clear at the top of the table.

TIA Man of the Match: Diogo Jota

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

N. Forest: Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Yates, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Subs: Miguel, Boly, Morato, Moreno, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Jota, Sosa, Awoniyi

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate (Tsimikas 65′), Van Dijk, Robertson (Jota 65′); Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz (Jones 74′), Gakpo

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa

Next Match: Brentford (A) – Premier League – Saturday, January 18, 3pm (GMT)