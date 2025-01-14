Diogo Jota was the subject of Liverpool supporters’ discussions after an enthralling 1-1 draw away at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Liverpool struggled to break Nottingham Forest down all night as they earned a point at the City Ground.

For a third consecutive Premier League game, Arne Slot started with a front three of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, but none could find the finishing touch to net against Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

Coming on in the 66th minute, Jota was the Reds’ biggest threat and scored with his first touch.

The Portuguese was then unfortunate not to find the net again, as goalkeeper Matz Sels put in a brilliant performance to ensure the score remained at 1-1.

Jota has averaged a goal every 78 minutes across his last five appearances and Liverpool fans are calling for him to regain his place in Slot’s starting XI.

Point there would have been fine if we'd just done the job against United. Need to be perfect in our next few away games against Brentford, Bournemouth and Everton. Time for Jota to get a run of starts in the league too. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) January 14, 2025

“A draw is a fair result, would rather have seen Elliott than Jones, but Jota needs to get fit (and stay fit) so he can start games” – Mathew Tooke on Facebook

Better second half by Liverpool after abysmal first half.

Jota needs to be starting as a striker and robertson needs to be shown the door this window. — Alan Dempsey (@almdemo) January 14, 2025

Decent point. Slot subs changed the game. Hopefully Jota starts at Brentford — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) January 14, 2025

“A couple of our players’ form has gone out the window. We need to try and do a bit of business in this window. “Left back looks shaky. Jota is good enough to play number 9. Can he stay fit? A No. 9 would be good. Gravenberch has dipped as well. Mo is having a flat period” – John Gardner on Facebook

Not the worst result in the world. Jota must start on the weekend — Joe (@Joe_Davies41) January 14, 2025

Not a bad result. The performance was a million times better once Diogo Jota came on with instant impact. Probably deserved to win with the chances we had in that second half. Matz Sels being my MOTM says it all. Onto Brentford. — Chaz ? (@_CC98_) January 14, 2025

“Stubbornness from Slot to start both Diaz and Gakpo. Jota should be on from the start, this guy is a killer” – Patrick Chan on Facebook

We played well and I won't here otherwise, just one lapse in concentration. I have full faith we'll be back to winning ways soon, play Jota and Tsimikas from now on no more Robbo. — Matty (@_MattyTR) January 14, 2025

“So much better in the second half, definitely a game of two halves. Jota is so important for the team. “In the end, a good point, let’s hope Spurs turn up tomorrow to keep the gap as open as possible” – LFC Red in the This is Anfield comments

Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota. Now that’s what you call an instant impact. — Beth Lindop (@beth_lindop) January 14, 2025

Jota must start ahead of Diaz.

Kostas must start ahead of Robbo. Onto the next! — Dan McKenna (@dan05mck) January 14, 2025