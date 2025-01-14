➔ SUPPORT US
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 14, 2025: Liverpool's Luis Díaz sees his shot saved by Nottingham Forest's goalkeeper Matz Sels during the FA Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Killer” Diogo Jota shows again why he “needs to be starting” for Liverpool

Diogo Jota was the subject of Liverpool supporters’ discussions after an enthralling 1-1 draw away at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Liverpool struggled to break Nottingham Forest down all night as they earned a point at the City Ground.

For a third consecutive Premier League game, Arne Slot started with a front three of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, but none could find the finishing touch to net against Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

Coming on in the 66th minute, Jota was the Reds’ biggest threat and scored with his first touch.

The Portuguese was then unfortunate not to find the net again, as goalkeeper Matz Sels put in a brilliant performance to ensure the score remained at 1-1.

Jota has averaged a goal every 78 minutes across his last five appearances and Liverpool fans are calling for him to regain his place in Slot’s starting XI.

 

“A draw is a fair result, would rather have seen Elliott than Jones, but Jota needs to get fit (and stay fit) so he can start games” – Mathew Tooke on Facebook

“A couple of our players’ form has gone out the window. We need to try and do a bit of business in this window.

“Left back looks shaky. Jota is good enough to play number 9. Can he stay fit? A No. 9 would be good. Gravenberch has dipped as well. Mo is having a flat period” – John Gardner on Facebook

“Stubbornness from Slot to start both Diaz and Gakpo. Jota should be on from the start, this guy is a killer” – Patrick Chan on Facebook

“So much better in the second half, definitely a game of two halves. Jota is so important for the team.

“In the end, a good point, let’s hope Spurs turn up tomorrow to keep the gap as open as possible” – LFC Red in the This is Anfield comments

“The fake nine Diaz doesn’t work against a super organised side. Needed runs in behind to occupy them, Jota did that. Awful pity this Nunez lad can’t hit a bit of form. Good draw but need two wins on the bounce now” – Rory Mc Barron on Facebook

