Arne Slot has produced a great response to Nottingham Forest fans singing about him, joking that they “liked the style of play my team had.”

Slot and his players endured a frustrating evening at the City Ground, only managing a 1-1 draw after another slow start.

Thankfully, the Dutchman got a much improved performance out of his side in the second half, masterminding a double substitution that saw Kostas Tsimikas assist Diogo Jota within seconds of both coming on.

Slot bore the brunt of the Forest fans’ mockery at one point, as they sang “we’re in your head, Arne!”, to the tune of Zombie by The Cranberries.

Speaking to the media after the match, Slot poked fun at the home supporters, also praising them at the same time.

“I thought they maybe just liked the style of play my team had,” Slot said.

“This was a joke, but you understood that.

“They were not only singing for me, they were also helping the team a lot. It’s a nice stadium to play in, it is the first time I was here.

“It’s a normal situation. They’re having such an incredible season, it would be a bit weird if the fans were booing the players at the moment.

“They have been in a situation like this but not recently, so it is normal the atmosphere here is only positive.”

Taking it in his stride

It’s good to see Slot in jokey spirits, rather than looking like a manager feeling the heat in the Premier League title race.

Granted, the Dutchman is frustrated at Liverpool not winning matches he feels they deserve to prevail in, but he will know his side are in a great position.

Slot isn’t the charismatic, larger-than-life character that Jurgen Klopp is, but his more laid-back nature may not be a bad thing during this testing period.

As for Liverpool’s draw at Forest, it is a result that could look better than it feels come the end of the season.

This was a huge test away to a third-place team who had won six league games in a row, and the home crowd made it a hostile away match for the Reds.

Liverpool are clearly having a slight wobble currently, but it’s nothing more than that, and they are still primed to win a second Premier League title.