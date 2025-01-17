Liverpool face another tough test this weekend with a trip to Brentford, with the Reds looking to get their season back on track after back-to-back draws.

Brentford vs. Liverpool

Premier League (21) | Gtech Community Stadium

January 18, 2025 | 3pm (GMT)

Arne Slot‘s side could only draw 1-1 at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, meaning Arsenal‘s win over Tottenham took them to within four points of the top.

The pressure is now growing in the title race, but victory away to Brentford on Saturday would be a huge step in the right direction.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the match.

1. Huge test of Reds’ title credentials

While Liverpool remain in a position of strength, it has been a difficult run of late.

It is now only three wins in seven in the Premier League, and Liverpool haven’t tasted victory in the competition since December 29.

There is no need to panic, with Slot’s men still in a wonderful position, but this is a crunch period and both Arsenal and Forest are keeping the pressure on.

Further dropped points at Brentford could raise alarm bells.

2. Jota a doubt but Darwin’s back

Liverpool have one major injury concern ahead of Saturday’s game, with Diogo Jota described as doubtful by Slot because of a “niggle.”

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez is the only other confirmed absentee, with the defender continuing to recover from a hamstring issue.

Darwin Nunez is available again, having missed the draw with Forest through suspension, but Luis Diaz could be a doubt due to illness.

3. Brentford flying at home this season

The Gtech has never felt like an easy place to go, but it’s been a particularly hard ground to visit this season.

Brentford have won seven of their 11 home games in the league, drawing and losing two apiece.

Only Arsenal (seven wins, three draws) have a better home record than the Bees this season, with the west Londoners earning the same number of points as Liverpool have at Anfield (23).

The Reds may feel thankful not to be travelling to Brentford under the lights, but this is still a taxing assignment.

4. Possible Liverpool XI

Don’t expect many changes this weekend, but there is still a chance that Slot could tweak things.

Andy Robertson was again below-par at Forest, so Kostas Tsimikas could replace him, and Curtis Jones is an option to come back into the midfield.

A fully fit Jota would be pushing hard to start after his superb midweek cameo, with Diaz making way, but it remains to be seen if either will be in contention – which opens up an opportunity for Nunez.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

5. What will Brentford’s team be?

Brentford battled to a 2-2 draw at home to Man City on Tuesday, with Christian Norgaard equalising in stoppage time.

There are no fresh injuries for Thomas Frank to contend with, so it looks set to be a similar starting lineup this weekend.

Former Liverpool centre-back Sepp van den Berg should continue alongside Nathan Collins, but Fabio Carvalho will likely be on the bench.

Bryan Mbeumo will be a big threat on the right flank, as will Yoane Wissa leading the line.

Rico Henry could make his first start of the season after injury, coming in for Keane Lewis-Potter at left-back, but Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee and Ethan Pinnock are among those out.

Possible Brentford XI: Fkekken; Roerslev, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Wissa

6. Slot has big praise for Brentford

Speaking to the media on Friday, Slot praised Brentford for their strong start to the season – “especially at home”:

“[The] second half of the season is always even more difficult than the first half of the season. “Brentford is an example of a team that was already really strong in the first half of the season, especially at home, but it maybe had something to do with the fixture list as well because they had a lot of difficult away games. “But they are a very good team for a few years now and they showed that in this first half of the season and especially [on] Tuesday evening again against City.”

7. Liverpool’s record at Brentford’s new home

This is Liverpool’s fourth trip to the Gtech, with mixed fortunes there to date.

The first meeting there was a thrilling 3-3 draw back in September 2021, with Wissa grabbing a point for the hosts late in the day.

Next came a 3-1 win for the Bees, as Liverpool fell apart in 2022/23, before the Reds sealed a 4-1 victory in west London last season.

Nunez opened the scoring with an audacious chipped effort, with Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo also finding the net.

8. Did you know?

Nunez hasn’t scored in the Premier League since the 2-0 win at home to Aston Villa on November 9.

The Uruguayan has gone seven league appearances without a goal, with his only strike in the past two months coming at Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

With Jota potentially out against Brentford and Diaz not in great form as a false nine, could this be a chance for Nunez to shine?

Liverpool badly need him to, as doubts persist over his future.

9. Madley in the middle

Andy Madley will oversee Saturday’s action, taking charge of a Liverpool game for the third time this season.

The first was the 5-1 win at home to West Ham in the Carabao Cup, in which he sent off Edson Alvarez, showing him two yellow cards.

Madley was also the referee for the 3-3 draw away to Newcastle in the Premier League last month.

His assistants on Saturday are Nick Hopton and Craig Taylor, while Farai Hallam is the fourth official. Paul Tierney is on VAR.

10. Follow the action with TIA

Liverpool’s trip to Brentford isn’t live on UK television, due to the 3pm (GMT) kickoff time.

Do not fear, though, because This Is Anfield’s Harry McMullen will be providing live updates of the clash from 2.15pm.

Come on you Reds!