Virgil van Dijk has played a significant role in the vast majority of his 300 Liverpool appearances but conceded there were two other influential Dutchmen who were helping their current challenge for the Premier League and Champions League.

The Netherlands captain registered his 209th victory as he brought up his triple century with a 4-1 success over Ipswich, by far the best win rate of anyone who has reached that landmark for the club.

However, the 33-year-old barely broke sweat against the 18th-placed visitors, who managed only seven touches in the Liverpool penalty area and three shots in 90 minutes.

Instead it was compatriots Cody Gakpo – with two goals – and midfield anchorman Ryan Gravenberch who played key roles.

Gakpo scored twice, on target at Anfield for the sixth-successive game he had started, to make it 12 in the last 19 matches in all competitions, despite having to share left-wing duties with Luis Diaz.

“He is a very important player, having him and Lucho is very good,” said Van Dijk, who planned to treat himself to a glass of red wine in recognition of his landmark game.

“They push each other. Cody is an outstanding professional with exceptional qualities and he is showing it on a consistent basis.

“That’s the most difficult part of football, doing it every couple of days. Cody is definitely doing that.”

Gravenberch has been the revelation of the season, having been converted to the No. 6 role after Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi turned down a move to Anfield in the summer.

He has been integral to a campaign which has seen the team lose just two of 34 matches.

“Last year he didn’t play as much but we all saw his quality and it was key to keep his head down and work his socks off. This year he has got the trust and the confidence,” said Van Dijk.

“He can show his quality week in, week out and every few days. I am very impressed with him. Not only on the pitch but outside the pitch as well.

“He is still a young boy but he is growing into a man. The way you approach the game on and off the pitch is very key to be a world-class player.

“The consistency he is showing, he is a world-class player and he can only get better as well.

“He learns from difficult moments in games. He has been almost flawless this season. I am proud of him. He is vital for us.”