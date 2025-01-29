➔ SUPPORT US
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 17, 2024: Liverpool's Jayden Danns during the pre-match warm-up before the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. PSV: Chiesa starts, 2 Champions League debuts

Arne Slot has named a heavily rotated side as Liverpool visit PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, though there are still a host of senior players starting.

Slot made a big call in the buildup to this final league phase clash, leaving nine key players on Merseyside as a 21-man squad travelled to Eindhoven.

That included nine current academy players and five more graduates from the youth setup, with Caoimhin Kelleher among the more experienced representatives.

Kelleher starts behind a back four of Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Robertson is expected to start at centre-back alongside Quansah.

Wataru Endo marshals the midfield with Harvey Elliott and, making his Champions League debut, James McConnell further forward.

And despite Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz being left at home and Diogo Jota still out injured, a strong attack of Federico Chiesa, Cody Gakpo and another European debutant Jayden Danns starts at the Philips Stadion.

Danns is not only making his Champions League debut but also his first-ever start, doing so in his ninth appearance in all competitions.

Darwin Nunez is absent from the squad, with the striker unavailable due to late illness.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas; Endo, McConnell, Elliott; Chiesa, Gakpo, Danns

Substitutes: Jaros, Davies, Nallo, Mabaya, Norris, Morton, Nyoni, Morrison, Kone-Doherty

PSV Eindhoven: Benitez; Karsdorp, Boscagli, Obispo, Mauro Jr; Bakayoko, Land, Veerman, Saibari; Pepi, Til

Substitutes: Drommel, Schiks, De Jong, Driouech, Badabi, Kuhn, Ledezma, Nagalo, Abed

