Dominik Szoboszlai was absent from the Liverpool squad that faced Man United, and Arne Slot‘s update ahead of Wednesday’s cup tie is not exactly what we had hoped for.

Liverpool’s No. 8 was expected to take over from Curtis Jones in midfield on Sunday, but he was notably absent when the squad was published ahead of kickoff.

It was quickly revealed that he had been ruled out due to illness, which proved untimely as the Reds could have done with his industry in midfield.

Ahead of another trip to north London in the League Cup semi-final first leg, Slot offered an update on Szoboszlai and explained that he remains a doubt.

“Yesterday he wasn’t in yet, if he is in today [Tuesday] I would doubt he is available to start the game,” Slot said of his No. 8.

“Hopefully he is in today, but yesterday he wasn’t.”

The Liverpool squad only took part in a recovery session on Monday after their 2-2 draw, with Tuesday their first day back training to prepare for Tottenham.

Currently, Joe Gomez is the only player sidelined with injury and that offers Slot plenty of options for his lineup, which he was unwilling to share as he avoided if Caoimhin Kelleher will start.

“We might play a few players who haven’t played all the games and we might play a few players who have played all the games,” Slot explained on his team selection.

“I can tell you now it is the first time we are training since Sunday, yesterday players were not off but were in recovery.

“Let’s see how they came out of the game and then we will make the lineup for tomorrow.”