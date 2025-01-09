The big transfer update of the day has seen Harvey Elliott linked with a move away from Liverpool, while Everton have sacked Sean Dyche!

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Elliott once again failed to start in the Reds’ 1-0 defeat at Tottenham on Wednesday night, not even coming off the substitutes’ bench.

The 21-year-old’s Liverpool future appears to be up in the air, with Sky Sports‘ Lyall Thomas reporting that his situation has “alerted a number of clubs” including Dortmund and Brighton.

Exclusive: #Brighton + #Borussia Dortmund among the clubs keeping tabs on Harvey Elliot, with his lack of minutes under Arne Slot alerting Premier League and Bundesliga clubs to monitor his future over next two transfer windows. More here: https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx #lfc #bvb #bhafc pic.twitter.com/kQLeHAG21Q — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) January 9, 2025

It sounds as though both January or summer exits are possible.

Elliott’s lack of minutes will be of huge frustration to him – he has only started one game all season, amid injury – but selling him this month would be a shock.

Arne Slot doesn’t appear to value him as a key man, however, so it is a story worth keeping an eye on.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Napoli are said to be considering Federico Chiesa as a loan replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, should the winger join PSG this month. We’re taking this with a pinch of salt! (Sky Italy)

Liverpool’s post-match training session at the AXA was cancelled on Thursday, due to the team’s journey back from Spurs being disrupted by adverse weather conditions

Liverpool have another new injury problem that could impact their starting XI against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, with Tyler Morton a doubt

Virgil van Dijk has rejected claims of fatigue at Liverpool after a couple of disappointing results, saying that he is “feeling fine”

Conor Bradley says he is “ready to go again” at right-back this weekend – would you start him or Trent Alexander-Arnold against Accrington?

More from This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield pair Henry Jackson and Sam Millne have debated Wednesday’s game, not least some more questionable refereeing:

“How many bad decisions are we going to get at that stadium?! “We can add last night’s shocker to the likes of Diaz’s wrongly disallowed goal, Jones’ red card and the blatant shove on Jota in recent seasons. “Quite how Attwell didn’t show Bergvall a second yellow card is beyond me – of course he went and scored the winner for added salt in the wounds!”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Dyche has been SACKED by Everton after just under two years in charge. It felt like it was coming at some point!

West Ham have confirmed Graham Potter as their new boss, having parted ways with Julen Lopetegui. It’s all change today!

Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly been told that Man City want to sign Omar Marmoush immediately – he’s also been linked with Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Newcastle and Aston Villa, as well as a staff member from each club, have been charged after an incident at half-time during the Boxing Day clash. Of course Jason Tindall was involved! (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2011, Kenny Dalglish took charge of his first Liverpool game in his second spell as manager.

The legendary Scot was given a special reception by the travelling fans away to Man United, in an FA Cup third round clash.

Liverpool may have lost 1-0 to an early Ryan Giggs penalty – Steven Gerrard was sent off before half-time – but it felt great having Dalglish back in place of Roy Hodgson.

It was also the final Reds appearance for Ryan Babel, who was reprimanded by the FA for tweeting a photo of referee Howard Webb in a United shirt after the game!