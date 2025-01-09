Poor refereeing was a big area of focus after Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham, but it was hard to ignore another disappointing Reds performance, too.

Arne Slot‘s side came unstuck in north London on Wednesday night, meaning they will take a deficit with them back to Anfield next month.

Liverpool never got going against Tottenham in the League semi-final first leg, in what was their second below-par display in three days.

Here, This Is Anfield’s Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) and Sam Millne (@sam_millne) discuss a frustrating night, both in terms of performance and officiating.

The good…

HENRY: There wasn’t a lot to like, was there?

I thought Virg was class, though, and he didn’t deserve to be on the losing side. He has been a monster all season long.

Endo did well at centre-back and I actually thought Nunez offered brightness when he came on, but these were slim pickings in terms of positives!

Away from Liverpool, I thought it worked being able to hear Stuart Attwell explaining to the crowd why Solanke’s goal was disallowed.

SAM: It is helpful in the ground to hear the referee’s explanation but playing the whistle through the PA is a tad excessive!

Endo’s display definitely stuck out as a positive. At centre-back, he looked at ease alongside Van Dijk and was calmer on the ball than Quansah before he went off.

There was a particular moment in the second half when he rose higher than he had the right to, heading clear a ball ball that was destined for the Tottenham attacker putting him under pressure.

He’s surely one to start and lead by example on Saturday.

Elsewhere, I thought Liverpool played some nice football at times in midfield but struggled to then cut through the white shirts once they reached the attacking third.

The bad…

HENRY: How many bad decisions are we going to get at that stadium?!

We can add last night’s shocker to the likes of Diaz’s wrongly disallowed goal, Jones’ red card and the blatant shove on Jota in recent seasons.

Quite how Attwell didn’t show Bergvall a second yellow card is beyond me – of course he went and scored the winner for added salt in the wounds!

That said, I’m not going to sit here and say that’s why Liverpool lost.

We were lethargic throughout, which is a concern, considering it was a poor response to the Man United game.

I don’t think there is a massive need to be worried, but it’s hard not to be filled with nerves about those trips to Forest and Brentford next week.

I thought Jones was way off it – he has been for a few weeks now – as was Quansah before he went off.

Ibou was nowhere near good enough for the goal, too, and it was generally a rubbish game to watch.

SAM: Like Henry, I didn’t think Jones was on his game for a second consecutive match.

While we don’t know Slot’s plans for the next few weeks, it seemed strange not to get Harvey Elliott on sooner or even start him given his bright performance from the bench against Man United.

He proved many times under Klopp that he is an excellent substitute at the very least – it’s something we should be taking advantage of, even if he doesn’t quite fit the physical mould Slot may require from his most-advanced midfielder.

What’s your XI vs. Accrington Stanley?

HENRY: I would make a host of changes, especially as Forest away arrives just three days later, which is a huge game.

The likes of Virg, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah and Gakpo simply have to be rested, and perhaps even left out of the squad entirely.

I’d like to see the likes of Nallo and Nyoni given a chance, with more experienced options on the bench if things go a bit pear-shaped.

I would start a side like this: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah (if fit), Nallo, Robertson; Endo, Nyoni, Elliott; Chiesa, Nunez, Danns

SAM: Going strong against Tottenham indicated how Liverpool are viewing League Two Accrington Stanley as opponents.

This isn’t a case of disrespecting the FA Cup. This is rotating players who require rest but still fielding a side that should beat a team 86 places lower in the Football League.

Like Henry, I would suggest playing Kelleher, Bradley and Quansah at the back. Endo or Amara Nallo are the likely other choices at centre-half while it’s a toss-up between Tsimikas and Robertson for the other spot.

Tyler Morton and Elliott should both get games in midfield, as might Nyoni who seems to be Slot’s first-choice academy prospect this season.

From a personal point of view, I would love to see Danns start, but Slot might opt for a front three of Diaz, Nunez and Chiesa to get the game won early, in theory.



Personally, I would go: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Endo, Robertson; Morton, Szoboszlai, Nyoni; Chiesa, Danns, Diaz