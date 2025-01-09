Liverpool were described by the media as “sloppy and lacklustre” after their 1-0 defeat at Tottenham, following a second poor performance in a row.

The Reds lost in their Carabao Cup semi-final clash on Wednesday night, giving them work to do in the return leg at Anfield next month.

Lucas Bergvall’s goal proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Arne Slot left angered at the Spurs man not being red-carded beforehand.

Here’s how the media reacted to only Liverpool’s second loss of the season.

The Reds were never at the races all evening…

David Lynch was frustrated that Liverpool failed to take a solid result with them back to Anfield, regardless of the controversy:

“I don’t disagree with anyone who will point out that the scorer of the winner tonight shouldn’t have even been on the pitch. “But Arne Slot should also be infuriated his team didn’t see out the clean sheet and what would’ve been a perfectly fine first-leg result. “Work to do now.”

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Reds midfielder Jamie Redknapp wasn’t impressed with the performance:

“They [Liverpool] were very average today, they didn’t have that spark. “The game first half didn’t really have that flow. “Second half, I thought Liverpool would go on with the quality they have, they made the three subs and make it count.”

Miguel Delaney of the Independent believes Liverpool are suffering a “lag” in their season:

“It’s a bit early to say this was a night when Tottenham Hotspur’s young team came of age, but this was an impressive show of maturity when they most needed it. “It might well save their season, just as Liverpool’s has a slight sense of lag. “The Premier League leaders were still very energised about the Lucas Bergvall goal that won this Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, with complaints that the goalscorer should have had a second booking, a dispute that ended with Arne Slot unusually losing his cool. “It was symbolic of a display where Liverpool were nowhere near the smoothness of the opening months of their campaign. Duly, this was the first time this season they went two games without a win, after Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United.”

BBC Sport‘s Phil McNulty feels Liverpool can be aggrieved at Bergvall not being sent off, but they still weren’t good enough:

“Away from this controversy, Liverpool and head coach Slot will know this was a performance far below the standards they have set themselves this season. “Slot fielded a strong side, with captain Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in the starting line-up. “But Liverpool were unusually sloppy and lacklustre, surviving a narrow offside when Solanke’s goal was ruled out after Porro shot wide with only Alisson to beat, after Bergvall had caught the keeper in possession twice. […] “The Premier League leaders were nowhere near their best, but they will still feel a one-goal deficit is well within their compass when the teams meet again at Anfield.”

The Guardian‘s David Hytner was another to note how Liverpool were clearly off the boil:

“Having hammered Spurs 6-3 in the Premier League before Christmas, Slot’s quadruple-chasing team did not play with the same fluency and incision.” […] “Liverpool started slowly; there were errors from them on the ball – a high number of them. Some required double-takes. What, really?”

It was a night where individuals struggled, too…

The Mirror‘s Jacob Leeks thought Mohamed Salah suffered a disappointing evening:

“Mohamed Salah endured a rare off-night on Wednesday as he struggled up against Djed Spence. “Salah has arguably been Liverpool’s most important player this season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions. “But he was kept quiet against Spurs, having only two shots, neither of which were on target. The attacker also only had four touches in Tottenham‘s box and had only 11 touches in the first-half. “With Slot’s side struggling to create clear-cut chances, they needed Salah on form to find a way through. But his problems against Spence meant that the visitors’ talisman was mostly missing.”

Writing in his player ratings, GOAL‘s Sean Walsh also bemoaned an off night for Salah:

“Having gone close with Liverpool’s first opening of the evening, Salah then failed to wriggle free from the shackles of Djed Spence. “A disappointing night for the Ballon d’Or favourite.”

Meanwhile, Lewis Bower was left perplexed at Harvey Elliott‘s lack of minutes in north London: