Arne Slot is likely to rotate heavily for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Accrington Stanley, but a new injury could impact his team selection.

Liverpool will host one of the lowest-ranked sides in the entire Football League on Saturday, when 19th-placed League Two outfit Accrington Stanley head to Anfield.

After making only four changes for the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Tottenham in midweek, it likely presents an opportunity for Slot to shuffle his side considerably more.

It remains to be seen how strong the head coach will go, but the chances are that a host of fringe players and youngsters will start.

One who could have hoped to be given an opportunity is Tyler Morton, but the 22-year-old midfielder missed the trip to Tottenham after rolling his ankle in training.

Morton’s three first-team appearances so far this season have all come in the Carabao Cup, including starts in each of the previous two rounds, but the issue ruled him out of another.

While it is unclear whether Morton suffered a sprain or any further damage, the likelihood is that he will be considered a doubt for the weekend.

It would be unfortunate timing for the academy graduate, particularly given Wataru Endo may be required in defence, opening up more possibility of a start in the middle of the park.

A trio of Morton, Harvey Elliott and, if fit, Dominik Szoboszlai may have been in Slot’s plans – with Trey Nyoni also considered – but that may be impossible.

If he is ruled out it would continue a spell of poorly timed injuries for the youngster, having also been unavailable for the Champions League clash with Girona earlier in the campaign.

According to the Mirror, both Sheffield United and Hull are monitoring Morton’s availability ahead of a potential loan move this month.

Joe Gomez is Liverpool’s only other known injury concern, with the defender expected to miss a number of weeks after damaging his hamstring in the 5-0 win at West Ham.

However there are also doubts over both Szoboszlai and Jarell Quansah for Saturday, with the pair suffering with illness this week.

Quansah started against Tottenham on Wednesday but was forced off midway through the first half, with Slot telling reporters: “It was not an injury, but more not feeling really well.

“But he was though, in the last few days, a bit ill. We thought he was on his way back, but maybe that had something to do with it.”