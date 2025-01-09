➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 2, 2024: Liverpool's substitute Tyler Morton on the bench the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool have another new injury that could impact XI vs. Accrington Stanley

Arne Slot is likely to rotate heavily for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Accrington Stanley, but a new injury could impact his team selection.

Liverpool will host one of the lowest-ranked sides in the entire Football League on Saturday, when 19th-placed League Two outfit Accrington Stanley head to Anfield.

After making only four changes for the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Tottenham in midweek, it likely presents an opportunity for Slot to shuffle his side considerably more.

It remains to be seen how strong the head coach will go, but the chances are that a host of fringe players and youngsters will start.

One who could have hoped to be given an opportunity is Tyler Morton, but the 22-year-old midfielder missed the trip to Tottenham after rolling his ankle in training.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 17, 2024: Liverpool's Tyler Morton during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Morton’s three first-team appearances so far this season have all come in the Carabao Cup, including starts in each of the previous two rounds, but the issue ruled him out of another.

While it is unclear whether Morton suffered a sprain or any further damage, the likelihood is that he will be considered a doubt for the weekend.

It would be unfortunate timing for the academy graduate, particularly given Wataru Endo may be required in defence, opening up more possibility of a start in the middle of the park.

A trio of Morton, Harvey Elliott and, if fit, Dominik Szoboszlai may have been in Slot’s plans – with Trey Nyoni also considered – but that may be impossible.

If he is ruled out it would continue a spell of poorly timed injuries for the youngster, having also been unavailable for the Champions League clash with Girona earlier in the campaign.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's Tyler Morton (L) and Conor Bradley after the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)

According to the Mirror, both Sheffield United and Hull are monitoring Morton’s availability ahead of a potential loan move this month.

Joe Gomez is Liverpool’s only other known injury concern, with the defender expected to miss a number of weeks after damaging his hamstring in the 5-0 win at West Ham.

However there are also doubts over both Szoboszlai and Jarell Quansah for Saturday, with the pair suffering with illness this week.

Quansah started against Tottenham on Wednesday but was forced off midway through the first half, with Slot telling reporters: “It was not an injury, but more not feeling really well.

“But he was though, in the last few days, a bit ill. We thought he was on his way back, but maybe that had something to do with it.”

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025