Darwin Nunez‘s teammates did not hesitate in showering the forward with appreciation after his match-winning brace at Brentford, with the emotional scenes not missed by supporters.

Prior to the trip to Brentford, Nunez had not scored in his previous 12 appearances as the spotlight intensified on his future at Anfield.

While that is still up for debate, he was the man of the moment on Saturday with two goals after the 90-minute mark to save Liverpool’s blushes after another dominant performance.

Nunez lapped up the travelling Kop’s applause as his chant rang around the Gtech, but it was his teammates flocking to him after the final whistle that captured the attention of everyone watching.

With a wide smile, Nunez was the recipient of one hug after the other as the team streamed in his direction – they will know more than most about the significance of that brace.

If you want another angle (of course you do), look no further! They all flock to him:

The triumphant travelling Kop salute their match-winner Darwin Nunez #LFC pic.twitter.com/0IkelAqtEh — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 18, 2025

You could sense the relief coming from Nunez after a difficult run of form that has seen him questioned at every turn, but this moment was for him.

If Liverpool are to continue their charge toward the title this season they are going to need contributions like Nunez’s, and this ought to only feed his confidence moving forward.

the crowd chanting nunez’s name, this is everything pic.twitter.com/V7NKa7pkSK — hae (@drwnunez) January 18, 2025

He has the support and encouragement of his teammates, with Alisson telling BBC Radio 5 Live: “This shows his quality and how important he is for this team.

“Sometimes we didn’t win games because we cannot finish that way inside of the box, but today Darwin did really well, not only with the goals but with his attitude and the way he fights for every ball.

“You can say he doesn’t score too much this season, but he is working hard every day.”