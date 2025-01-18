➔ SUPPORT US
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 18, 2025: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“That is Mane vs. Villa!” – Liverpool fans hail Darwin Nunez after “massive” win

Liverpool fans showed their love for Darwin Nunez after his match-winning heroics in the 2-0 win at Brentford, in a huge moment in the Reds’ season.

Anyone else still got adrenaline running through their veins?

Just as it looked as though Liverpool were throwing away points for a third successive Premier League game, there was Nunez to save the day.

The divisive Uruguayan scored twice in stoppage time to give Arne Slot‘s side the most priceless of victories, taking them seven points clear of Arsenal ahead of their clash with Aston Villa.

These Liverpool fans reacted to a monumental win and Nunez’s impact on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section.

“I take it all back! Nunez you beauty! Kudos to Slot on his subs today!”

David Lee Jones on Facebook

“Nooo-nezzzz. Cult hero!”

JimBond in the This is Anfield comments

“This is THE game that we will look back at and say this is where we won the league”

Wiliam in the This is Anfield comments

“Victory came from the heart and the guts. And above all, Nunez as we love him!
Three golden points for the title race! YNWA”

Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook

It’s impossible to downplay just how big this feels, given how tough to take another draw would have been.

If Liverpool win the title this season, this will be one of the standout moments of the campaign, given the dramatic nature of the victory.

As for Nunez, this was a fantastic moment for a player who has received so much criticism – the most ruthless player on a stressful afternoon.

He may be a flawed footballer, but he had bags of character and this contribution brought back memories of Nottingham Forest away last season.

Up the Reds!

