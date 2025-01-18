Liverpool fans showed their love for Darwin Nunez after his match-winning heroics in the 2-0 win at Brentford, in a huge moment in the Reds’ season.

Anyone else still got adrenaline running through their veins?

Just as it looked as though Liverpool were throwing away points for a third successive Premier League game, there was Nunez to save the day.

The divisive Uruguayan scored twice in stoppage time to give Arne Slot‘s side the most priceless of victories, taking them seven points clear of Arsenal ahead of their clash with Aston Villa.

These Liverpool fans reacted to a monumental win and Nunez’s impact on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section.

That’s a gargantuan win in this title race. Need a bit of luck to regain our momentum and that might just do it. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) January 18, 2025

And that’s why I’ll never give up on him ?????? — The Liverpool Way (@theliverpoolway) January 18, 2025

That’s the type of result you look back on at the end of the season and realise it’s significance. The show goes on? — Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail) January 18, 2025

“I take it all back! Nunez you beauty! Kudos to Slot on his subs today!” – David Lee Jones on Facebook

I TAKE IT ALL BACK, DARWIN! THAT. IS. MASSIVE. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 18, 2025

It sounds daft to call three draws on the spin a crisis, but it would have felt like that if Arsenal had closed the gap again today. Instead, they start their game seven points adrift knowing Liverpool have last-gasp winners up their sleeve as well as everything else. Massive. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) January 18, 2025

“Nooo-nezzzz. Cult hero!” – JimBond in the This is Anfield comments

Nunez, worth every penny — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) January 18, 2025

That is Mane v Villa. That’s enormous. People I know who support Arsenal are on the floor after it. Those win titles. Up the Reds — George Reid (@reid1892) January 18, 2025

“This is THE game that we will look back at and say this is where we won the league” – Wiliam in the This is Anfield comments

Feels a very big one, that. Harvey Elliott made a huge difference and needs more minutes and what a time for Nunez to show up. Huge. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 18, 2025

That feels like the kind of thing that City would do to us when we’re the 5.30 in a title race. Get them excited, kill their spirit, up the fucking Reds — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) January 18, 2025

“Victory came from the heart and the guts. And above all, Nunez as we love him!

Three golden points for the title race! YNWA” – Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook

Fell down to my knees and started sobbing. Y’all don’t know how much this means to me. pic.twitter.com/zA1xuyoIEV — ? (@fbghuss) January 18, 2025

It’s impossible to downplay just how big this feels, given how tough to take another draw would have been.

If Liverpool win the title this season, this will be one of the standout moments of the campaign, given the dramatic nature of the victory.

As for Nunez, this was a fantastic moment for a player who has received so much criticism – the most ruthless player on a stressful afternoon.

He may be a flawed footballer, but he had bags of character and this contribution brought back memories of Nottingham Forest away last season.

Up the Reds!