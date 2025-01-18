Darwin Nunez secured all three points for Liverpool in dramatic fashion just as it looked like they were slumping to a 0-0 draw, winning 2-0 away to Brentford.

Brentford 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League (21) | Gtech Community Stadium

January 18, 2025

Goals: Nunez 90+1′, 90+3′

Alisson – 7 (out of 10)

Had quite a few saves to make but most of them were from shots that were straight at him.

Must have been cold when he had to get something on a Bryan Mbeumo cross from a free-kick later in the second half having spent a long period without anything to do, but he did well when needed.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 9 – Man of the Match

Some good defending in his own box when required, and also some vital interventions when Brentford tried to counter-attack.

Was quick and determined out of possession and alert to danger.

In attack, he was more decisive than some of his teammates and he remained composed until the end to be involved in the move and provide the assist for Nunez’s key goal.

Ibrahima Konate – 9

Was good at dealing with any Brentford counter-attacks, using good positioning and presence to win the ball back.

Looks back to his best and was close to being Man of the Match.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

There was a great example of his ability to still defend on the turn when he halted a Mbeumo break.

Was less busy than Konate but still intervened well when he had to.

Kostas Tsimikas – 7

Up against Mbeumo, he had the toughest early test of any Liverpool defender.

Unlucky to be booked in the eighth minute, as referees don’t usually issue yellow cards at that point in the game, but it highlighted the trouble the Brentford winger would cause.

Ryan Gravenberch – 6

For someone in his position in a game where Liverpool had 61 percent possession, he wasn’t too involved.

Had a decent shot from distance early on that forced one of many Liverpool corners, and was steady enough on the ball when it did come his way.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7

If Liverpool are to produce something in these kinds of games against a low block, Mac Allister, along with Alexander-Arnold, looks the most likely to create it.

The Argentine spots some good forward passes and is able to get them off early thanks to his good awareness.

Dominic Szoboszlai – 7

One of the liveliest players in the first half but seemed to tire towards the end of it.

Hit the bar with a good effort from distance that just didn’t quite dip in time for it to be one of the goals of the season.

A hardworking performance was renewed in the second half but he couldn’t quite produce the end product.

Mohamed Salah – 7

Set up Cody Gakpo‘s early chance which on another day would have been an assist, but was quiet by his own standards – even when creating a season-high seven chances.

Tried a couple of things that were mostly involved in trying to assist others rather than score himself, but that was more to do with his position which was regularly too far from goal.

He looked to set up Szoboszlai with a good knockdown and an outside-of-the-boot cross just evaded Nunez.

Was involved in the move that led to the winning goal, and is always reliable in such moments even when he’s not at his outstanding best.

Cody Gakpo – 6

Missed the best chance of the first half when he didn’t seem to make his mind up on how to finish and ended up letting off a weak, off-target effort with his left foot.

Like many Liverpool players before those late winning goals, he showed promising signs in attack but was ultimately left frustrated.

Luis Diaz – 5

Worked hard off the ball but his pressing seemed misguided at times and meant he was often sprinting around up front for no reason.

Perhaps as a result of this, he was unconvincing when he did receive the ball in attacking areas, but also as a result of this, his endless running maybe helped tire the Brentford defence and allow others in his team to capitalise late on.

Substitutes

Andy Robertson (on for Tsimikas, 65′) – 7

Offered renewed energy down the left.

Darwin Nunez (on for Diaz, 65′) – 9

What a moment for the striker as he doubled his league tally for the season and gave Liverpool what could prove to be a vital three points when it looked like they would only take one.

Title-winning teams need this kind of impact off the bench, and Nunez provided it.

Curtis Jones (on for Szoboszlai, 80′) – N/A

Harvey Elliott (on for Mac Allister, 80′) – 7

Decent cameo and got the assist for Nunez’s second.

Federico Chiesa (on for Gakpo, 86′) – N/A

Subs not used: Kelleher, Endo, Quansah, Bradley

Arne Slot – 8

They left it late but ultimately his substitutes worked to great effect.

Not only Nunez, but the fresh legs provided by the other late changes he made allowed Liverpool to keep going right until the end and get the all-important goals.

This isn’t necessarily on Slot, but Liverpool had 15 corners and never looked like scoring from any of them. If anything they were Brentford’s best opportunity to counter-attack. Something to work on.

It looks like there is also work for the manager to do on working out how to break down low blocks in a more comfortable manner in the future.

But for now, he will take this win however late it came!