Liverpool ended a frustrating 90 minutes at Brentford with a timely brace from substitute Darwin Nunez, his heroics defying the narrative and earning a 2-0 win.

Brentford 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League (21) | Gtech Community Stadium

January 18, 2025

Goals

Nunez 90+1′ (assist – Alexander-Arnold)

Nunez 90+3′ (assist – Elliott)

Brentford 0-2 Liverpool – Player Ratings

After the frustration of their trip to the City Ground in midweek, the Reds lined up at Brentford with one change as Kostas Tsimikas came in for a tough battle against Bryan Mbeumo.

It was that right-hand side for Brentford that marked the early stages, not least a cross from Mads Roerslev which should have been turned in by Mikkel Damsgaard with the goal open.

The first time Liverpool really tested Mark Flekken was, after a sustained period of buildup, when Alexis Mac Allister played it around the corner to Ryan Gravenberch, whose long-range effort was tipped wide.

The visitors won corner after corner – seven in the first half-hour – but despite their success against Nottingham Forest they struggled to make them count, as has often been the case this season.

Two chances in quick succession for Dominik Szoboszlai – one thudding the crossbar – served as a warning of Liverpool’s growing threat, and they deserved to be 1-0 up after a counter Cody Gakpo started and really should have finished.

HT: Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

Liverpool kept up the pressure after the break with a variety in their attack, and Szoboszlai had a goalbound curler headed behind by former teammate Sepp van den Berg minutes in.

It was another battle for the Reds, with 24 shots on goal in the opening hour and, though only five were on target, those were worthy of 1.91 expected goals to Brentford‘s 0.43.

Arne Slot mixed things up with the return of Andy Robertson and a necessary change up front, with Nunez taking over from a game but ineffective Luis Diaz, whose stint as first-choice No. 9 has coincided with a barren run.

Later came Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and later Federico Chiesa, with the head coach desperate for a change of fortunes.

But it was Nunez who was the eventual hero, the Uruguayan stabbing home from close range from Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s cutback and then hammering in another to secure a vital win.

The Uruguayan’s teammates swarmed at full-time, knowing not only the significance of his goals on the title race but also on a personal level – a powerful response after another rough spell for Nunez.

TIA Man of the Match: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Referee: Andy Madley

Brentford: Flekken; Roerslev, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Norgaard, Janelt (Schade 66′), Yarmoliuk; Mbeumo, Damsgaard (Jensen 80′), Wissa

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Mee, Ji-soo, Henry, Konak, Maghoma, Carvalho

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas (Robertson 65′); Gravenberch, Mac Allister (Jones 80′), Szoboszlai (Elliott 80′); Salah, Gakpo (Chiesa 87′), Diaz (Nunez 65′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Endo

Next match: Lille (H) – Champions League – Tuesday, January 21, 8pm (GMT)