Federico Chiesa has responded to his frustrating start to life at Liverpool after his first full 90 minutes, saying “since I joined I’ve wanted to prove myself.”

Chiesa made only his second start for the club in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss at PSV Eindhoven, it being his first start since September and his ninth appearance overall.

It marked a big step forward after many miserable months since his £12.5 million move from Juventus, often training away from the squad as he built back his fitness.

The No. 14 caught the eye despite defeat in Eindhoven, particularly with his work rate and eye for goal, winning Cody Gakpo‘s opening penalty and playing a key part in Harvey Elliott‘s goal for 2-1.

Despite ongoing links with a move back to Serie A, Chiesa made his stance clear in his post-match interview with LFCTV.

“I have to thank the coach, the staff, for giving me the possibility to play 90 minutes tonight,” he explained.

“For me it was great, because I need it. I needed it for everything.

“Since I joined Liverpool I’ve wanted to prove myself. I couldn’t for many reasons and tonight, getting 90 minutes after a big while, it was great. So I have to thank the coach.”

Chiesa continued: “There’s room for improvement, there’s room to get better and better, and being at the best of my game.

“We have a great team and it’s hard to play, but that’s normal, because I want to be here, I want to play for Liverpool, I want to challenge myself.

“I will be ready for my next opportunity. Again, I want to thank the coach for tonight.”

There is a sense that Chiesa will continue to figure more prominently in Arne Slot‘s plans from now, particularly with Liverpool still fighting for four trophies and with Diogo Jota sidelined with another injury.

His next start should come against Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round on February 9 – and fans can expect more of his enthusiastic brand of forward play.

“I’m playing with great players, I’m in a great team, we’re so focused on every competition. We want to challenge for the title, for the Champions League, for the Carabao Cup, for the FA Cup,” the winger said.

“There’s a great atmosphere, I’m enjoying myself here.

“Of course I didn’t get the chance to play for many reasons, but this is the first 90 minutes in a while, so I’m just happy tonight, just focused on that and nothing [else].

“I’m enjoying being at the club, because Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world and the fanbase is just amazing. Playing at Anfield gives me shivers.”