PSV 3-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

A battle of attrition in Eindhoven saw an unfamiliar Liverpool side fall to a slender defeat in Champions League action.

PSV 3-2 Liverpool

Champions League (8) | Philips Stadion

January 29, 2025

Goals: Gakpo (pen) 28?, Elliott 40?; Bakayoko 35?, Saibari 45?, Bradley OG 45+6?

Caoimhin Kelleher – 7 (out of 10)

Shots of the Irishman chastising himself at several points in the opening 45 neatly illustrated an evening of frustration, with PSV’s second – lashed in high at the near post – being especially tough to take.

Made a good save late on to deny a fourth for the home side and couldn’t really be blamed for those he did concede.

Conor Bradley – 6

A bit of a nondescript evening. Neither good nor bad, largely colourless. Deserves credit for trying repeatedly to stretch the game in the final 15 minutes by urging the midfield trio to pepper the ball out to the touchline, but it came to no avail.

Tackled hard and fair, as is his usual calling-card.

Jarell Quansah – 7

The birthday boy marked turning 22 with a glass-half-full performance, moments of which will offer confidence but, on the whole, the question marks remain.

Got sat down well and truly by Johan Bakayoko when the Belgian took his finely struck effort, which won’t be an easy one to look back upon in the post-match video analysis sessions.

A few late, marauding runs conjured the nostalgic ghost of Joel Matip. An adequate evening, but still searching for his former highs.

Andy Robertson – 6

Started the game not only wearing Virgil van Dijk‘s captains armband, but playing like him as well. Vocal and carrying a high line, a few early looping balls over the top to find Chiesa caught the eye with their pinpoint nature, but the struggles began to creep in thereafter.

Handed an early shower in the second half after beginning to lose a thread of momentum with PSV’s through-balls on the rise. Will likely be boarding the plane home a tad disgruntled.

Kostas Tsimikas – 6

Entered this one knowing he’d be up against a lively Bakayoko, keen to place himself in the shop window with a host of Europe’s elite gazing on. A few early hits on the fleet-footed youngster showed Liverpool’s Greek scouser was establishing a no-nonsense evening.

Did the basics well, but struggled to progress from the flanks into the final third given the disjointed nature of the makeshift team-sheet.

Wataru Endo – 7

Ever Liverpool’s dependable utility man, Endo went about his usual drill of breaking up play, stunting counter attacks and breaking the lines.

Found himself a bit boxed in on many occasions, as the unfamiliar midfield struggled to keep the build-up play at a threatening tempo. More minutes in the tank, if nothing else.

James McConnell – 7

Picked up the gauntlet of the senior stars he clearly watches on a weekly basis and put in the hard running from the off, clicking neatly with both Gakpo and Danns in the final-third triangle presses.

Continued about his very Szoboszlai-esque performance with composed footwork in possession and a bit of needle out of it, handing out a fair few shoves to a fiery Ismael Saibari, who responded in kind.

Harvey Elliott – 7

Inventive and nimble, looked a cut above the opposition but – to be overly critical – didn’t stay involved in the match for long enough periods.

Took his goal well and often puts himself in the right place at the right time. A fine finish also bulged the net just prior to play being stopped for Gakpo’s penalty. A good evening in terms of keeping himself firmly on Slot’s radar, but can still offer more.

Federico Chiesa – 8

There’s something about Chiesa, that frenetic energy he has on the ball and those low, impossibly straight, searing shots.

Was clearly well up for this one, given his recent strong form and his standing in this weakened Liverpool XI as a Champions League veteran. Toyed with the PSV back line from a variety of angles and did well to trouble a parry from Walter Benitez to tee up Elliott with a simple finish.

Flashes of his former self coming through as the rust continues to drop off, this night was very much needed.

Cody Gakpo – 7

This was a spiritual homecoming for Liverpool’s number 18, who did a tidy job in showcasing to his former employers just how much he’s come on as a footballer.

Withdrawn just after the interval to a kind ovation, they still hold him in fond affection here.

Jayden Danns – 7

Clattered cruelly in the latter stages and showed a fighting spirit to walk it off with a grimace. Committed himself to the cause but found service limited as the match wore on.

Will likely wake up with a host of bruises of a variety of shades in the morning, but this shouldn’t feel like an opportunity missed. His tenacity showcased will be rewarded by Slot in the coming weeks.

A full debut in Europe and a superb learning experience.

Substitutes

Tyler Morton (on for Gakpo, 52′) – 6 – Confident lad, considers himself enough of a known fixture in the Liverpool senior ranks to throw himself straight into the hustle and bustle. Picked up a yellow for his troubles.

A stunning, full-bodied lunge denied Saibari a second goal and PSV a fourth.

Trey Nyoni (on for Robertson, 64′) – 6 – Didn’t have much opportunity to write his own chapter in this one, but several examples of his neat passing range were easy on the eye.

Amara Nallo (on for Danns, 83′) – n/a – Well… sent off three minutes to become the youngest-ever Liverpool player to be given a red card. Lost for words on this one, but very harsh for the young lad. Cruel game at times.

Subs not used: Davies, Jaros, Mabaya, Morrison, Norris, Kone-Doherty

Arne Slot – 9

Kudos to the Liverpool boss for dealing with a rock-and-a-hard-place situation. Slot undoubtedly wanted to head back to his homeland as the manager of Europe’s leading team and orchestrate a masterful performance against the old foe who beat him to the title last season – but football often refuses to follow the fairytale script.

Make no mistake, this was a dead-rubber trip in the calendar the Reds could have done without, and deploying the big guns was never going to be an option.

Though the pack was well and truly shuffled, Liverpool still cobbled together fluent passages of play and a visible game-plan was evident, even though it wasn’t always easy to implement.

Defeats are never easy to take, especially for a manager who has forgotten what they feel like, but Slot’s tactics here very well could have snatched a point here from a full-strength team desperate to win.