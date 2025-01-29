Amara Nallo’s dream debut quickly turned into a nightmare with a straight red card after just four minutes, a “cruel” blow but one Arne Slot says is a learning opportunity.

The 18-year-old was one of nine academy players named in the squad to face PSV as Slot cashed in on the opportunity to leave nine players behind on Merseyside.

Nallo was turned to in the 83rd minute as Jayden Danns‘ full debut came to an end, but his time at centre-back was short-lived as he took out Tiemoue Bakayoko and was immediately dismissed by the referee.

It was a cruel blow for the youngster on a night he would have dreamt of, and you could not help but feel devastated for him.

Liverpool are down to 10-men as 18-year-old Nallo is shown a straight red! ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/VWEnoDMEVS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 29, 2025

In his post-match press conference, Slot acknowledged the cruelty of the moment but how it must be used as an opportunity for Nallo to learn from.

Slot said: “It is cruel, but he has never played first-team football yet and then to make your debut in the Champions League level is probably the hardest way.

“I think he misinterpreted the situation and it’s immediately a problem at this level or Premier League level.

“It is a big moment for him to learn from, and it is cruel when you think 10 minutes before the end, ‘I’m making my debut in the Champions League‘, but a few moments later you go off with a red card.

“That is always difficult, but a career isn’t always positive there are also negatives.

“He has to fight very hard to make sure he plays a second Champions League game, which isn’t going to be easy but, hopefully, he will.”

There was debate over whether Nallo’s challenge was worthy of a straight red card as Jarell Quansah was the last defender, but Slot told TNT Sports that there could be few complaints.

“I haven’t seen it back, but I don’t think there is a lot to complain about with the red card,” Slot said before adding there was more frustration over the referee overlooking a foul on Wataru Endo before PSV’s second goal.