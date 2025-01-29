The result didn’t matter and a heavily rotated Liverpool side fell to defeat in Eindhoven but still finished top in the Champions League league phase.

PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Liverpool

Champions League (8), Philips Stadion

January 29, 2025

Goals

Gakpo 28′ (pen)

Bakayoko 35′

Elliott 40′ (assist: Chiesa)

Saibari 45′

Bradley OG 45+6′

Having taken the opportunity to leave nine first-team players at home for this final league phase game that even Slot admitted “the result has no importance to the league table,” Liverpool’s lineup was much-changed.

Andy Robertson started in an unfamiliar role at centre-back, while Jayden Danns got the nod up front after Darwin Nunez succumbed to illness pre-match.

Also making their Champions League debut was James McConnell in midfield, who looked tidy in possession.

The opening half hour passed with few incidents, before the game sprung into life with a goal every five minutes before the break.

Liverpool opened the scoring just before the half hour when Federico Chiesa won a penalty which Cody Gakpo cooly dispatched into the bottom corner against his former club.

Thankfully Chiesa was able to carry on, the lively Italian having seemed to have been injured in the challenge.

The home side drew level soon after when Johan Bakayoko sent Robertson and Jarell Quansah for the Echo and finished past Kelleher.

The Reds re-took the lead four minutes later. Chiesa’s shot, after good hold-up play by Gakpo, fell for Harvey Elliott to finish.

Five minutes later and PSV were level again, Saibari rifling past Kelleher at the near post after Endo had lost the ball in midfield. Goals galore.

And five minutes into stoppage time it was the home side who took the lead for the first time, with a low cross taking a flick off Conor Bradley as a PSV player looked to finish.

Goals galore and a somewhat harsh scoreline for the rotated Reds at the break.

Half time: PSV 3-2 Liverpool

Tyler Morton replaced Gakpo early in the second half, the Eindhoven fans giving their local lad a great reception.

Trey Nyoni later replaced Robertson, with Endo dropping into defence, meaning the Scot will be starting at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The game lacked much action and most eyes turned to the every-changing table and whether the Reds were top of the league as Barcelona took the lead and conceded, and who they could face in the knockout stages.

Centre-back Amara Nallo made his debut for the final five minutes, replacing Danns, but it turned into a nightmare as the 18-year-old was sent off three minutes later for a last man challenge.

Barcelona‘s draw meant Liverpool still finished top of the new league phase.

The Reds will face one of PSG, Benfica, Brest or Monaco in the knockout stages after they contend their play off round.

TIA Man of the Match: Federico Chiesa

Referee: Tobias Stieler (GER)

PSV: Benitez; Karsdorp, Boscagli, Obispo, Mauro Jr; Bakayoko, Land, Veerman, Saibari; Pepi, Til

Subs: Drommel, Schiks, De Jong, Driouech, Badabi, Kuhn, Ledezma, Nagalo, Abed

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Robertson (Nyoni 64′), Tsimikas; Endo, McConnell, Elliott; Chiesa, Gakpo (Morton 51′), Danns (Nallo 86′)

Subs not used: Jaros, Davies, Kone-Doherty, Mabaya, Morrison, Norris

Next match: Bournemouth (A) – Premier League – Saturday, February 1, 3pm (GMT)