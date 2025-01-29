Liverpool finished top of the Champions League despite losing 3-2 to PSV Eindhoven, on a night that saw Federico Chiesa impress on his first start since September.

PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Liverpool

Champions League (8), Philips Stadion

January 29, 2025

Goals: Gakpo pen 28′, Elliott 40′; Bakayoko 35′, Saibari 45′, Bradley OG 45+6′

1. An easy defeat to take

Nobody likes losing, but there are games in a season where defeats are much easier to take, and this was clearly one of them.

It would be arrogant to think that Liverpool should be inflicting PSV Eindhoven’s second home defeat in 55 matches (a run dating back to November 2022) when they had left so many key men on Merseyside.

As such, surely the upsides of a spirited performance from a much-changed team that ran the Dutch champions close should be celebrated instead.

You also hope that the true benefits of this selection will be felt when the Reds head to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

2. Chiesa impresses

It wasn’t exactly difficult to tell which Liverpool player was making a rare appearance here having endured a frustrating, injury-hit season thus far.

And that is not because Federico Chiesa appeared to lack rhythm, but rather because he was running around with all the enthusiasm of a dog who had been let off the leash for the first time.

Fortunately, he also paired this eye-catching work rate with end product, winning the penalty that put the visitors ahead and then forcing the save from which Harvey Elliott scored.

On the evidence seen thus far, the Italian looks lightning quick, hungry and like a guarantee of shots that will test the ‘keeper.

That is a good mix for someone who wants to fight their way into this Liverpool team.

3. Difficult loan decisions incoming

At PSV, Jayden Danns and James McConnell found themselves in the strange position of starting a Champions League away game for Liverpool despite major uncertainty over their respective futures.

Both players are attracting loan interest from the Championship, and it is understood that a final decision on whether they will leave before the deadline will only be made over the next 24 hours.

That won’t be a straightforward call for Arne Slot, who can likely imagine handing them further minutes given the Reds’ ongoing interest in four competitions, particularly the FA Cup.

What is for sure is that both showed in earning themselves starts here that they would be an asset to clubs lower down the pyramid, and competition for their signatures is sure to be fierce if they are allowed to head out.

4. Left-back involvement tells a story

It seems clear from Andy Robertson‘s withdrawal just past the hour mark here that he is in line for a start on the left-hand side of Liverpool’s defence at Bournemouth.

But that the Scot was part of the starting XI in Holland along with Kostas Tsimikas tells you everything about the manager’s ongoing selection dilemma at left-back.

Had either player truly nailed down that spot with their performances this season, then they would have been left at home alongside the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch.

Instead, they are pretty much in a straight shootout that meant Slot had no issues in risking both in his selection for this game.

5. Plenty to look forward to

Although it mattered little, it was nice to see Liverpool’s remarkable efforts in the Champions League rewarded with top spot as a result of Barcelona failing to beat Atalanta.

And an interesting last-16 tie now awaits, with Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Brest and Benfica confirmed as the Reds’ potential opponents at that stage.

None of those sides should hold any fears for Slot’s men, while there was a further bonus added to Wednesday evening closer to home.

Man City may have progressed by squeezing past Club Brugge, but they must now face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in a double-header with one of the legs landing just before Liverpool travel to the Etihad in the Premier League.