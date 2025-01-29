Arne Slot left nine regulars behind in Liverpool and took a further two off before the end of the 90, and fans all said the same thing despite defeat.

The reward for winning the first seven matches in the Champions League was the ability to rest and rotate for the challenges that await.

Slot even acknowledged on the eve of the match that the result would have “no importance” to Liverpool’s future in the competition, not that he wanted to lose.

It was ultimately the Reds’ fate, but it did not change the picture as Liverpool seized a rare but valuable chance that will reap its rewards later in the season.

Not to mention, Barcelona‘s draw means Slot’s men are the ‘league phase’ winners – ‘LIBPOOL TOP THE LEAGUE’ – it wasn’t all perfect, but it did not need to be!

Liverpool are the first Champions League league phase champions. Gizza trophy UEFA #UCL — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) January 29, 2025

Top of the champions league and loads of lads rested Great night for Arne that — Paul Senior ? (@PaulSenior1) January 29, 2025

I’m sound with absolutely all of that. A proper use of a pre-season friendly, but just at the end of January. Class. — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) January 29, 2025

What a chaotic game but top of the group regardless. Good minutes for fringe and young players. Never a red card when there’s a man covering and the ball is heading towards him. Got to feel for Nallo. All eyes firmly on Sunday, though. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 29, 2025

“Shame we didn’t go 8/8 wins but it does not matter! Our first team looks tired and needs the rest. We have 5 games between February 1st and 16th so our whole squad need to step up.” – Arjan in the TIA comments.

“Last 16 awaits. One of 3 French sides or Benfica. Plus we’ll avoid RM, Bayern, Ars, City, at least until the semi’s.” – Jota The Slotter in the TIA comments.

“First of all, Slot deserves a lot of respect for that team selection. Absolutely spot on. “Secondly I am well chuffed Chiesa done the whole 90 minutes. Thirdly, the result really doesn’t matter. We still finished first. Bring on Bournemouth.” – Simplythetruth in the TIA comments.

The positives from tonight

– Qualified top

– Main players all rested for Bournemouth

– Chiesa's first 90mins for maybe half a year

– McConnell until he tired

– Real Madrid won so can't face them in next round — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 29, 2025

Top of the league. ?? Chiesa and McConnell both very good in a game that didn’t mean that much apart from getting valuable minutes for players who needed it. I hope the ref steps on a plug in his hotelroom later though, bad gimp him. — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) January 29, 2025

Loads of young lads, Robbo at centre back, away from home against a decent team, solid enough performance and we’ve finished top of the Champions League league. Not a bad night, all things considered ? — LFC Stats (@LFCData) January 29, 2025

It was not a surprise to see a handful of players struggle on the night, but that is exactly what this game was ideal for as there was zero jeopardy on the result.

They have got minutes under their belt and others got to put their feet up – there can be few complaints from us.

Now all focus will quickly shift to Bournemouth on the weekend, another huge game in the Premier League.