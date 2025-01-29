➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - Wednesday, January 29, 2025: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Matchday 8 game between PSV Eindhoven and Liverpool FC at the Philips Stadion. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool fans say the same thing after defeat as “all eyes firmly on Saturday”

Arne Slot left nine regulars behind in Liverpool and took a further two off before the end of the 90, and fans all said the same thing despite defeat.

The reward for winning the first seven matches in the Champions League was the ability to rest and rotate for the challenges that await.

Slot even acknowledged on the eve of the match that the result would have “no importance” to Liverpool’s future in the competition, not that he wanted to lose.

It was ultimately the Reds’ fate, but it did not change the picture as Liverpool seized a rare but valuable chance that will reap its rewards later in the season.

Not to mention, Barcelona‘s draw means Slot’s men are the ‘league phase’ winners – ‘LIBPOOL TOP THE LEAGUE’ – it wasn’t all perfect, but it did not need to be!

“Shame we didn’t go 8/8 wins but it does not matter! Our first team looks tired and needs the rest. We have 5 games between February 1st and 16th so our whole squad need to step up.”

Arjan in the TIA comments.

“Last 16 awaits. One of 3 French sides or Benfica. Plus we’ll avoid RM, Bayern, Ars, City, at least until the semi’s.”

Jota The Slotter in the TIA comments.

“First of all, Slot deserves a lot of respect for that team selection. Absolutely spot on.

“Secondly I am well chuffed Chiesa done the whole 90 minutes. Thirdly, the result really doesn’t matter. We still finished first. Bring on Bournemouth.” – Simplythetruth in the TIA comments.

It was not a surprise to see a handful of players struggle on the night, but that is exactly what this game was ideal for as there was zero jeopardy on the result.

They have got minutes under their belt and others got to put their feet up – there can be few complaints from us.

Now all focus will quickly shift to Bournemouth on the weekend, another huge game in the Premier League.

PSV 3-2 Liverpool

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025