Joe Gomez returned to Liverpool training on Tuesday, but the headline news was most the Reds’ starting XI being left on Merseyside for the trip to PSV!

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Gomez last took to the field for Liverpool at West Ham on December 29, limping off with a hamstring issue and missing the next seven games.

Now, the 27-year-old is nearing his comeback, returning to team training on Tuesday.

The upcoming respective Carabao Cup and FA Cup clashes with Tottenham and Plymouth could act as the right time to give Gomez minutes.

He isn’t in the squad for Wednesday’s trip to PSV Eindhoven, with nine key players left out entirely…

Liverpool’s travelling squad for PSV

Arne Slot has wisely opted to leave nine key first-team players at home and avoid the trip to the Netherlands for the all but meaningless final league-phase game.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah and Diaz don’t make the trip, while a host of youngsters could make their debuts in the competition instead.

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Quansah, Nallo, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas, Norris, Mabaya

Midfielders: Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Morton, Nyoni, Morrison

Forwards: Gakpo, Nunez, Chiesa, Danns, Kone-Doherty

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Michael Oliver has been announced as the referee for Liverpool’s trip to Everton on February 12, having found himself at the centre of abuse from Arsenal fans in recent days

12 Liverpool youngsters took part in pre-PSV training on Tuesday, in a big call by Arne Slot. Jayden Danns and Trey Nyoni were among those involved

Slavia Prague left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf is reportedly a transfer target for Liverpool. Don’t worry, it’s not the horrible former Reds forward!

There’s a reason why rumoured Liverpool transfer target Jorrel Hato was at Anfield on Saturday – find out here!

Liverpool will allow young striker Oakley Cannonier to leave Anfield after nine years at the club. He was famously the ball boy against Barcelona in 2019!

Joanna Durkan has taken a look at the players who could do with minutes in the upcoming domestic cup games, including Harvey Elliott:

“His presence will at least afford one of the abovementioned players a valuable rest but, importantly, also keep Elliott closer to full-match fitness and sharpness, qualities that cannot be underestimated with four trophies still on the line. “Elliott has made just two starts since recovering from injury and he should be a shoo-in to double that tally by early February.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Arsenal have submitted an appeal to have Myles Lewis-Skelly‘s controversial red card away to Wolves last weekend overturned. Did you think it was harsh? (BBC Sport)

Man United midfielder Casemiro is reportedly open to a move to Roma and United are willing to let him leave on loan this month (Sky Sports)

Speaking of United, they are said to be close to completing a deal to sign Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu. It could be the beginning of the end for Luke Shaw! (Sky Sports)

Santos are in talks to re-sign Neymar after his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal was ended by mutual consent. His career has really petered out! (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1994, Graeme Souness resigned as Liverpool manager following a disappointing spell as manager.

The Scot did at least win the FA Cup in 1992, but his three-year stint in charge was unsuccessful, winning only 65 of his 157 matches.

Incredible attacking display from the Reds on derby day ?? 28/01/14 ?? pic.twitter.com/tn89kXKGe5 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 28, 2025

Also on this day in 2014, Liverpool thumped Everton 4-0 at Anfield, as hope continued to grow about Brendan Rodgers’ side winning the Premier League title.

Steven Gerrard opened the scoring, Daniel Sturridge netted twice – he missed a penalty to complete his hat-trick – and Luis Suarez also found the net.

What a season that was!