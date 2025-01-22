Liverpool sealed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League by ending Lille’s 21-match unbeaten streak, the result had plenty of positives but we’re left to sweat over one injury.

Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott helped ensure Arne Slot‘s side can head to PSV next week in the knowledge that they already have a last-16 place secured.

Liverpool are the only side with a 100 percent record in the competition and they showed why that is against their French opponents, who had few answers at Anfield.

Here, Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) and Sam Millne (@sam_millne) discuss the Reds’ 26th win of the season and if Elliott is deserving of more starts.

The good…

JOANNA: It was great being back at Anfield, it had felt a long time since I was last there but Liverpool showed they hadn’t changed much between my visits, winning as per.

We were controlled and didn’t force anything, probably helped by the fact that we didn’t need to.

Salah was a delight to watch, his first touch is unbelievable and I’m still gutted for him that he didn’t get that second after that brilliant run in the first half. Would’ve been a classic.

I also want to point out Jarell Quansah, I thought he looked a lot more assured and some of his passing out of defence was top-class, bypassing the Lille press and moving us forward. That will do him the world of good.

He ought to get another chance against PSV, a game with little pressure as we’re already into the last 16. That’ll make for a nice change.

SAM: Wasn’t it nice to have a Liverpool win without too much drama for once?

Lille are a good team, let that not be forgotten, but the Reds were far better and hardly looked like they left second gear.

Like Joanna, I thought Quansah put in another solid showing but I’ll focus on Federico Chiesa. The little Italian was a bright spark off the bench and looked dangerous around the box, unleashing two shots on target.

Slot effectively said before the match that he isn’t yet ready to start games, but if the winger can keep showing what we saw against Lille, he could be a very useful asset for the remainder of the campaign.

JOANNA: I remember saying similar after the match to you there, Sam. If Chiesa can stay fit and remain an option, he could play a role in some pivotal moments this season, he’s not shot-shy is he?

The bad…

SAM: No real negatives from my perspective!

Slot may, though, be concerned at the goal we conceded, given there were six Liverpool players and just two opposition attackers in the box at the point Jonathan David scored.

In off-field matters, some of the Anfield Road End need to take a lesson in Kopite culture – we are Liverpool and we don’t sing ‘you’re not singing anymore’!

JOANNA: It was bloody freezing at Anfield, it was a lot colder than what the temperature said it was! I’m just glad it was a long walk to the car so I could warm up a bit.

The atmosphere was flat but it is understandable as it was a game with little jeopardy, Lille fans did their best at goading the Upper Annie to liven up though and that was fun to watch until we conceded.

As you’ve mentioned Sam, those ‘you’re not singing anymore’ chants were quite something, there were a lot of murmurs of disbelief.

Jones is the only real negative from the evening, though. Let’s hope the injury isn’t anything serious.

And after a goal and assist in the last two games, has Elliott shown he deserves more starts?

JOANNA: I think what Elliott has helped achieve, alongside a few others, is to show Slot that his squad can be trusted as he clearly has his favourites that he rotates.

Elliott can be a hard player to place in the side at times, but I think he can be the line-breaker we need against sides who sit deep, that pass to Trent at Brentford was a perfect example.

He’s a brilliant player to watch and he is deserving of more opportunities. It is a very long season and Elliott has a history of helping us win tight games, Slot can trust him and ought to.

SAM: Absolutely, or at the very least he should be seeing more than 10 minutes off the bench.

He showed last season why he is the Reds’ most effective substitute and Slot is beginning to see why, after an injury-afflicted start to life under the Dutchman.

While we are yet to receive news on Jones’ injury that saw him come off at the break on Tuesday, an absence could pave the way for Elliott to become part of Slot’s rotation of Premier League starters.