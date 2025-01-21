Prime Video will premiere the definitive documentary on Jurgen Klopp‘s time at Liverpool FC, including unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to his final six months in charge, in an inside look back on the success and belief he brought to the club.

The official trailer for ‘Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era‘ has launched today and the UK Original documentary will be available in the UK, Nordics and Benelux exclusively on Prime Video on 28 February.

The four-part series tells the complete story of Liverpool FC’s journey back to the summit of world football, featuring interviews with key club figures such as Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Pep Lijnders, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Jayden Danns, plus extensive time with Klopp during and after his final season in charge.

Further contributions include former players such as Jamie Carragher and Adam Lallana, as well as key figures who have followed Jurgen Klopp‘s career, including respected German author and journalist Raphael Honigstein.

The series charts the impact he had on the team and the supporters from day one.

Each episode moves back and forwards through time, highlighting the club’s progress under the German boss.

Relive the Reds winning the Premier League title and UEFA Champions League trophy in just four years, cementing Klopp’s place in LFC folklore and following in the footsteps of iconic managers like Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.

After a shock resignation announcement mid-season, Klopp can be seen up close and personal – with his first team squad filmed in unprecedented detail – across his action-packed final campaign. A season that saw the club challenge on all four fronts, alongside the emergence of new and exciting LFC Academy talent.

‘Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era’ is produced by Lorton Entertainment and executive produced by Ed Barratt, Julian Bird, Lucy Hardy, Angus Paskin-Orr, Kenneth Shepherd and Jonathan Smith.

The series joins Prime Video‘s collection of exclusive sports documentaries and docuseries including: ‘All or Nothing: Arsenal‘; ‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’; ‘We Are Newcastle United’; ‘Take Us Home: Leeds United’, ‘When Eagles Dare’; and more.

This is alongside a wide selection of live sport on Prime Video, including UEFA Champions League football in the UK, Premier League football in Sweden and Denmark and more.

