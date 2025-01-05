➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 5, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) and Manchester United's Diogo Dalot during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Man United – Follow the Reds’ Premier League match here

The eyes of the football world are on Anfield as Liverpool host Man United in the Premier League. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Watch Liverpool vs. Man United – Live Streams

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Jota, Nunez

Man United: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Amad, Fernandes, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Yoro, Malacia, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Garnacho, Zirkzee

Our coverage updates automatically below:

