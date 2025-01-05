The eyes of the football world are on Anfield as Liverpool host Man United in the Premier League. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Jota, Nunez

Man United: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Amad, Fernandes, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Yoro, Malacia, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Garnacho, Zirkzee

Our coverage updates automatically below: