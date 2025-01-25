Liverpool’s injury list has grown by one following their midweek triumph, to leave Arne Slot without three first-team options for Ipswich‘s visit in the Premier League.

There was only one obvious negative from midweek’s success, with another injury added to the list – meaning the Reds are now missing one player from every department.

Ipswich arrive at Anfield as the underdogs, though their performances have been spirited and do not align with their current position in the Premier League table (18th).

Ahead of the 3pm (GMT) kickoff, here is a look at who is not available for Liverpool:

Jones is the latest to be added to the list after being forced off at halftime in the win over Lille, with the exact issue still unconfirmed.

Slot, however, did rule out the No. 17 for Saturday’s match and cast doubt over his involvement in the two games that immediately follow.

“The rest we have to wait and see how long it’s going to take. I’m not expecting months, but let’s see if he’s available for PSV or Bournemouth,” Slot explained.

It could afford Harvey Elliott more opportunities over the next week, but the expectation will be that Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai all start on Saturday.

There were no fresh updates on Jota and Gomez, meanwhile, but they are still a few weeks out from a return, at the very least.

Konate admitted prior to Lille’s visit that he is still taking painkillers for the knee injury that kept him out for eight matches, and Slot acknowledged that the club have been managing his minutes.

“I think you’ve seen how we try to manage that. I think we skipped him twice, didn’t we?” Slot told reporters on Friday. “It’s safe for him to play, but it’s more the load you’re aware of.”

After sitting out on Tuesday, we can expect the Frenchman to return alongside Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Thankfully, aside from Jones, there were no other issues to report heading into another important league game.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Ipswich

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliott, Endo, McConnell, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Danns