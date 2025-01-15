Murillo produced a monstrous performance for Nottingham Forest against Liverpool and the Reds have been linked with a move for him in the past.

The 22-year-old was outstanding on Tuesday night, producing an immaculate display at the heart of Forest’s defence.

Murillo ensured his side battled their way to a 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool in the Premier League, gaining the highest rating (8.2) from FotMob.

The Brazilian made an incredible 17 clearances against the Reds, which was five more than any other player, and he also made the most headed clearances (8).

Murillo vs Liverpool (MOTM) Defensive Masterclass ?pic.twitter.com/jIEEweL1Sc — Sam ™? (@TheAmorimLad) January 15, 2025

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Murillo over the past 12 months, with a report last March stating that they are one of six clubs “monitoring” his progress.

Premier League trio Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle were all mentioned as suitors, as well as European giants PSG and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Murillo hasn’t ruled out the idea of joining Liverpool, saying last year:

“I wouldn’t discard Liverpool either. It would be a good opportunity for me to show my football in a big club.”

These Forest and Liverpool fans, as well as some journalists, heaped praise on Murillo after his brilliance against the Reds.

Huge, huge credit to whoever scouted Murillo. 27 games he'd played, in his ENTIRE career when he was signed as a 21 year old from Corinthians. He's a completely unique defender… he reminds me of Rudiger, he's a little bit mad, you can't take your eyes off him. Excellent… pic.twitter.com/CEFTSYZ9yE — Dougie Critchley (@DougieCritchley) January 14, 2025

18 clearances. Most tackles in the game. Our Murillo. pic.twitter.com/XCmuMkb9F7 — Callum Castel (@CallumCastel7) January 14, 2025

Incredible effort from Forest to hold on there in that final 20 minutes. Murillo and Sels absolutely superb. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 14, 2025

Jacob Murillo is another LCB that every top club should have on their radars. I had no doubts and I did my research on that, he grew up playing futsal for Corinthians. I noticed his sole on the ball manipulation + his ability to carry the ball over long spaces or dribble… pic.twitter.com/A7Ug79ATV4 — Roby (@RobyPoto) January 15, 2025

Everything you need to know about Murillo in one clip, right down to the 50-yard attempt at goal. Never change. pic.twitter.com/oL8Aghb0S3 — Billy Carpenter (@billycarpy) January 14, 2025

Murillo has just put in a genuine all timer performance there btw. Absolutely incredible — JS? (@jaacknffc) January 14, 2025

BTW that Murillo is an absolute monster. I was in awe watching him. Reminded me of watching VVD vs us in 16/17 — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) January 14, 2025

murillo, my word. horrible little bastard who should have had about sixteen yellows. i would take him at liverpool in a heartbeat. — Si (@PhantomGoal) January 14, 2025

Murillo vs Liverpool: ??4 tackles

??2 interceptions

??1 blocked shot

??18 clearances

??4/5 duels won This is a masterclass season by the 22-year-old Forest centre-back! ??? pic.twitter.com/JyKQIbmtUU — Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) January 14, 2025

On Tuesday’s evidence, Murillo would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool, with centre-back reinforcements needed at the end of the season.

In fact, Reds legend Jamie Carragher has even called for the club to “buy a defender” this month, following some less controlled performances of late.

Murillo would tick so many boxes for Liverpool if they were able to entice him to the club this summer, possessing plenty of Premier League experience, despite his age.

His availability looks more reliable than the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, considering he has started 52 league games since the start of last season.

Eventually, a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk will need to be found and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool revisit their interest in Murillo.

He has been one of the standout defenders in the country in 2024/25, and unfortunately for the Reds, he saved one of the best performances of the campaign for Tuesday’s clash.