NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 14, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool ‘interest’ in monstrous Forest defender – and he’s open to the move

Murillo produced a monstrous performance for Nottingham Forest against Liverpool and the Reds have been linked with a move for him in the past.

The 22-year-old was outstanding on Tuesday night, producing an immaculate display at the heart of Forest’s defence.

Murillo ensured his side battled their way to a 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool in the Premier League, gaining the highest rating (8.2) from FotMob.

The Brazilian made an incredible 17 clearances against the Reds, which was five more than any other player, and he also made the most headed clearances (8).

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Murillo over the past 12 months, with a report last March stating that they are one of six clubs “monitoring” his progress.

Premier League trio Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle were all mentioned as suitors, as well as European giants PSG and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Murillo hasn’t ruled out the idea of joining Liverpool, saying last year:

“I wouldn’t discard Liverpool either. It would be a good opportunity for me to show my football in a big club.”

These Forest and Liverpool fans, as well as some journalists, heaped praise on Murillo after his brilliance against the Reds.

On Tuesday’s evidence, Murillo would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool, with centre-back reinforcements needed at the end of the season.

In fact, Reds legend Jamie Carragher has even called for the club to “buy a defender” this month, following some less controlled performances of late.

Murillo would tick so many boxes for Liverpool if they were able to entice him to the club this summer, possessing plenty of Premier League experience, despite his age.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 29, 2023: Nottingham Forest's Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

His availability looks more reliable than the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, considering he has started 52 league games since the start of last season.

Eventually, a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk will need to be found and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool revisit their interest in Murillo.

He has been one of the standout defenders in the country in 2024/25, and unfortunately for the Reds, he saved one of the best performances of the campaign for Tuesday’s clash.

