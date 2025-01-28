Arne Slot was presented with the ideal opportunity to rotate his squad for the trip to PSV as Liverpool’s Champions League fate is already determined – and he has taken it.

The Reds will finish no lower than second irrespective of their result at PSV, affording Slot a rare chance to deviate away from a full-strength side in his home country, if he so chooses.

A 21-man travelling squad was named and nine key players were left behind on Merseyside as Slot took full advantage of the success from the first seven matches.

Here’s how the Reds could lineup at PSV on Wednesday evening.

Team News

There was a welcome surprise in training on Tuesday, with Joe Gomez marking his return after a month out of action, but the travelling squad was the biggest news of the day:

Gomez returned to training, not named in travelling squad

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota still sidelined

21-man travelling squad named, nine regular starters left out

Liverpool’s travelling squad to PSV

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Quansah, Nallo, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas, Norris, Mabaya

Midfielders: Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Morton, Nyoni, Morrison

Forwards: Gakpo, Nunez, Chiesa, Danns, Kone-Doherty

Liverpool’s XI vs. PSV

We could be in for quite an interesting team on Wednesday evening after Slot opted for rotation, and 10 changes from the weekend is certainly on the cards.

Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas did not play any minutes against Ipswich and will be fresh for this one, while Harvey Elliott is more than worthy of a start in his preferred No. 10 role.

He is likely to be joined by Wataru Endo and Tyler Morton, in what feels like a throwback to the Jurgen Klopp era.

With Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate left at home, 18-year-old Amara Nallo could be in line for his club debut – not a bad night for it! He is a huge prospect.

The attack will be the most recognisable with Cody Gakpo returning to his former club alongside Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa, who could benefit from his first start since September:

Caoimhin Kelleher starts after Alisson left in Liverpool

Quansah and Nallo at centre-back

Endo adds experience in midfield next to Morton and Elliott

Chiesa gets rare start next to Gakpo and Nunez

It would see the Reds line up like this:

Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Nallo, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Morton; Chiesa, Gakpo, Nunez

There could yet be some tweaks to the abovementioned lineup, with Andy Robertson retained for experience at left-back as Endo also drops back to join Quansah.

This will provide the platform for James McConnell, Elliott and Morton in midfield, who will then also be supported by a strong and experienced forward line.

Robertson retained in defence as Endo used at centre-back

McConnell, Morton and Elliott combine in midfield. Average age: 21

Those tweaks would see the Reds take to the field as follows:

Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Endo, Robertson; McConnell, Elliott, Morton; Chiesa, Gakpo, Nunez

With another trip to the south coast on Saturday and then the Carabao Cup decider to follow in midweek, this fixture was the perfect time to rest players – and Slot clearly agrees.

It is all but a dead rubber and we don’t want to be cursing any needless injuries at this stage. It is also an opportunity for others to take their chance, with eight youngsters in line to make their Champions League debuts.

This match suddenly got a lot more interesting!