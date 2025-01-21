Darwin Nunez‘s future has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation this month but Liverpool have still not received any offers for their No. 9, according to reports.

Nunez had his moment in the spotlight over the weekend after scoring a match-winning brace at Brentford, taking his goal tally this season to six.

It came after the Uruguayan was heavily linked with an exit from Anfield, with one claim suggesting Liverpool had rejected a £70 million bid from Saudi Arabia.

That has since been dismissed by the likes of the Athletic‘s James Pearce and the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, who report the club have not “received any bids” for the 25-year-old.

Steele has reported, though, that the interest from Saudi Arabia “is genuine,” but “Liverpool have had zero official approaches” as of late last week.

Pearce adds that Liverpool “are not looking to off-load him,” though the expectation will be that his future is considered in the summer – especially if a bid arrives that meets the club’s expectations.

Slot identifies Nunez’s big challenge

For now, Nunez is a member of a forward contingent that Slot is relying on across all four competitions. While availability is one of his best assets, consistency is not.

Asked by reporters how he manages the unexpected nature of Nunez’s form, Slot explained that the Uruguayan’s next challenge is to be able to perform consistently every three days.

“I think the most difficult [thing] in football for a team, but also for an individual, is to find consistency,” the Liverpool boss explained.

“Only a few players in the world are able to be at the same level every three days in a row, and then there’s a big, big group of players that are able to play very good many times but not every single time.

“He’s one of the players that belongs to the group that is good many, many, many times. But the next step for him, it would be nice, if he can go into the bracket of the five, six, seven, eight players in the world that are every three days outstanding.

“I do know we also have a few players that every three days are of a very high standard. It’s a nice challenge for him to go to that group of players as well.”