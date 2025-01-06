For once this season, there was much to dislike about Liverpool’s performance against Man United, as the Reds dropped two valuable points.

Arne Slot‘s side were disappointing on Sunday as they drew 2-2 against their beleaguered opponents at Anfield.

Too often, Liverpool were either shaky defensively or sloppy in attack, as they blew the chance to pull further clear of Arsenal.

Here’s how the media assessed the Reds’ frustrating draw.

There’s no doubt that this was 2 points thrown away…

That’s certainly how the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst saw things:

“Liverpool will see this a two major points dropped, despite having been forced to come back from a goal down. “Didn’t create enough on the day against a United side who looked so much more organised than in recent weeks.”

Oliver Holt of the Daily Mail thought Liverpool were well below their best:

“Liverpool were disappointing. “United deserve some of the credit for that, of course, but the home side fell well below the standards they have set this season even if the game was lit up by a fine strike from Cody Gakpo and a penalty from Mo Salah that provoked an emotional response from the Egypt forward. “Liverpool are still six points clear at the top of the Premier League but this match showed that they are not beyond vulnerability.”

On X, David Lynch wrote that he felt that Liverpool never deserved to win:

“Liverpool can’t have any complaints with that. “Manchester United not only turned up with a plan today and followed it to a man but they were also first to everything. “Getting outworked in a game like this is pretty inexcusable.”

It was an awful day for Trent Alexander-Arnold…

The Mirror‘s Scott Trotter focused on a horrid afternoon for Liverpool’s vice-captain:

“A strong performance would go some way to dispel any fears of distraction or hinderance. But the defender had some difficult moments at Anfield on Sunday. “Time and again, United attacks came down his side of the field to take advantage of the space left behind the England international. […] “Liverpool, Real and Alexander-Arnold will hope better displays are ahead as things did not improve in the second period.”

The Guardian‘s Andy Hunter thought it was clear that Alexander-Arnold was targeted by United:

“The visitors’ greatest threat came down their left with Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund all prospering in space behind Trent Alexander-Arnold. “Scrutiny was more intense than ever on the Liverpool right back following Real Madrid’s failed approach for his services earlier in the week. “The spotlight was unforgiving.”

Good stat: 53.8% of Manchester United’s attacks in this match came down their left-hand side, compared to just 28.1% on the right. Clearly targeting that side. — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) January 5, 2025

Speaking on Sky Sports, Roy Keane didn’t hold back in his criticism of the right-back:

“We talk about how good Trent is going forward, but Trent’s defending today – my goodness, it’s like schoolboy stuff. “There’s talk about him going to Real Madrid. He’s going to Tranmere Rovers [currently 20th in League Two] after this. “He’s got to do better.”

Finally, BBC Sport‘s Phil McNulty was another who assessed a dire showing from Alexander-Arnold: