The first Anfield match of 2025 saw Liverpool move an extra point clear at the top of the Premier League, but they didn’t get the win they expected against Man United.

Liverpool 2-2 Man United

Premier League (19) | Anfield

January 5, 2025

Goals: Gakpo 60′, Salah pen 70′; Martinez 50′, Diallo 80′

Alisson – 7 (out of 10)

Called upon to stand up and make a fine block just before the interval. Prior to that he’d needed to race out a few times to clear longer balls and sweep up behind the defence.

Absolutely no chance with Lisandro Martinez’s strike into the roof of the net.

Did have more chance to save the second from Amad Diallo, but couldn’t react or get down quickly enough as it skidded in.

Did well from several corners to punch or palm away from danger.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 4

Caught in behind a couple of times by big passes over the top including the big chance right at the end of the first half. Had one fierce shot blocked but his passing and touch was wayward, a sloppy showing in keeping with the Reds overall.

Started the restart by giving away the ball with a clearance which led to their goal, then failed to track a run or cut out a pass for it.

Produced the cross which led to the handball and subsequent penalty, but then again wasn’t able to help prevent a routine cut-back from his side which led to 2-2.

Passed short to gift a counter-attack which could easily have been 3-2.

Ibrahima Konate – 6

A surprise return to the starting lineup for the Frenchman after just a couple of full training sessions and was in truth called upon far too often.

Several big headers and clearances in the first 45 minutes and one really smart block at close quarters – this was no easing back in after injury, but a big performance needed in a big game.

Blocked one nearly on the line late on, whether or not he meant to. Shattered by the end.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

Obviously made the usual big headed interventions when needed but also spent a lot of the first half bellowing at teammates for being slow to react or move the ball.

Had to be speedy down the left channel more than once with Rasmus Hojlund running the space.

Terrific recovery run and sliding block straight after the restart and then got back to block a three-on-two counter in the final 10 minutes.

Andy Robertson – 6

Got forward a few times but mostly as an overlapper rather than crossing himself. Amad did him for pace, which is understandable, but he otherwise coped well with the winger first half.

Beaten to a cutback for 2-2 in a move we’ve seen too often this term.

Ryan Gravenberch – 7

Lovely turn, run and shot on the half-hour mark. Was one of the few to try and pick up the tempo first half at times when too often the team was playing safe and easy – even factoring in the sodden pitch.

Could have done a little more defensively you feel at times but not overrun in his zone, more about getting back to stop runners.

Alexis Mac Allister – 8 (Man of the Match)

Some magnificent one-touch control in shocking conditions, then made a brilliant run and first-time strike which was saved by the feet of Andre Onana.

Was the best player on the pitch first half, and while he faded a bit in terms of involvement after the restart as the game got stretched, he won back possession plenty of times in key areas or to spark counters.

Curtis Jones – 6

While perfectly valid as a starter in his own right, was possibly the beneficiary on this occasion of Dominik Szoboszlai‘s illness.

A bit of a loose start with his touch and passing and the crowd reacted to that quite a few times.

Lost a couple of tackles too and despite some moments of decent play this was a game he was below his best in by a distance.

Mohamed Salah – 7

Neat touches and a fine pass for Alexis’ chance. Pulled back when running away for the most blatant yellow of the season but rarely got himself into shooting areas, curling one off target when he did near the break.

Stood up for the penalty with 20 to play and buried it bottom corner, but not one of his most involved matches.

Cody Gakpo – 7

Made a great run early on but clipped his effort just wide.

Had a hardworking but fairly quiet game in terms of being an out-ball, but produced the moment of the match to beat his man, cut inside and blaze a brilliant equaliser into the top corner.

Luis Diaz – 6

Curled the first decent opening well off-target, and put in his customary running off the ball. Beyond that? Not a whole heap in truth.

The starting lineup for the match might have shown him to be the starting striker right now, but the match also showed him to perhaps not be a real No. 9, which at times is still required.

Substitutes

Darwin Nunez (on for Diaz, 60′) – 6 – Put himself about plenty and produced a good run early on. Barged through De Ligt for a yellow card.

Diogo Jota (on for Jones, 60′) – 6 – Not as involved as always but was around the handball for the penalty. Late shot saved centrally.

Conor Bradley (on for Alexander-Arnold, 85′) – 6 – Nearly won it in the last minute with a brilliant run and shot.

Harvey Elliott (on for Gakpo, 85′) – N/A – Not much involvement, won a big tackle.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Chiesa

Arne Slot – 6

Other than being robbed of Szoboszlai through illness and Joe Gomez‘s most recent injury, Slot had few dilemmas here – and getting Konate back was arguably a bigger boost then either of the losses were negatives.

However, whether because we’ve produced many slow first-half showings, because of the conditions or because of the recent contrasting form between the teams – an overconfidence, perhaps – it was a shoddy showing from the Reds to start.

Slot couldn’t have been happy with the first half but even less so soon after, with errors leading to United’s opener and needing a big Anfield response.

Yet if afterwards came the chaos and the fury which led to the Reds taking the lead, the control never materialised.

A lesson in having to be way better, way earlier, especially against vulnerable teams and rivals. Conditions notwithstanding this was a poor showing from too many and two points dropped.