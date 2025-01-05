Trent Alexander-Arnold bore the brunt of the anger from Liverpool fans online after the 2-2 draw with Man United, with his commitment questioned.

What is it with this fixture?

The Reds were overriding favourites to beat Man United on Sunday, but once again, they fell short of their best against their rivals.

Having overturned a 1-0 deficit to lead 2-1, it looked like Liverpool had secured a vital win, only for Amad Diallo to equalise.

For Alexander-Arnold, he had a shocking day, and these fans reacted to his performance on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Didn't attempt a single tackle in 86mins.

Won zero ground duels and attempted no aerial duels despite United constantly attacking his side.

The weather wasn't his issue. pic.twitter.com/cZaEilzuWZ — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 5, 2025

Trent doing everything to put Real Madrid off — Kauser Soze (@NinaKauser) January 5, 2025

“Terrible performance but Trent needs to be sold. If your head isn’t in the game 110% against Man Utd at home then you need to leave” – Nylg Ronyar on Facebook

? Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t win a single duel for #LFC during the 86 minutes he was on the pitch vs Man United. It took Conor Bradley less than a minute to win his first duel after coming on to replace him. Lively cameo from him. Great to see him back. pic.twitter.com/wcPaMfMyOC — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) January 5, 2025

Trent playing like he’s already gone — J7 (@lfcJ7_) January 5, 2025

“As for Trent, his mind is already in Madrid, League Two standard, he was shocking!” – Jason Rowlands on Facebook

Pretty convinced he’s made a double sub there to cushion any bad reception coming off Trent would’ve got — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) January 5, 2025

Van dijk screaming at Trent, he’s all of us. pic.twitter.com/iHyxx1qYdq — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) January 5, 2025

Right Trent. I’ve said it time and again: Is he a top class footballer – yes

Is he a top class right back – no. Now as we are playing a more traditional role for our right backs we can’t have that level of defending from a guy who thinks he is worth 400k a week. — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) January 5, 2025

“Dalot outrun Trent so easy! 300k for that?” – foyasing in the This is Anfield comments

Bad performance, awful result. Both fullbacks need dropping. The vice captain putting in a genuine 0/10 against United is truly unforgivable too. Not getting over this one for a while. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) January 5, 2025

“TAA needs to talk less and play better. Absolutely horrid game from him. Talking about Ballon D’or and wanting to become captain. He has no qualities that makes him a natural leader, other than giving decisive passes. Moany, arrogant and nonchalant character” – Kickalicious in the This is Anfield comments

Fair play to Trent, doing his best to scare Madrid off with a performance like that. — Jason Roberts (@JaseRoberts_) January 5, 2025

idk what was up with Trent. Idk if with 2 days off he met/spoke to Madrid, as he's his allowed to now, and that got in his head or he was thinking this is his last United match and those emotions affected him but this was the worst performance of any LFC player this season. — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 5, 2025

Whether or not Trent's mind is made up, 'won't let it play out in public' means shocking performances like that are interpreted as him not wanting to be there. 'Won't let it play out in public' has made it all the more public. PR disaster. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) January 5, 2025

There have been times this season when it’s been easy to lazily claim that a poor Alexander-Arnold performance was down to Real Madrid‘s interest in him.

Against United though, this felt different as Liverpool’s vice-captain produced an awful defensive showing.

He was run ragged by Diogo Dalot and lacked any sort of intensity, and his use of the ball was way short of its best.

Alexander-Arnold’s general demeanour caused huge frustration among the Anfield crowd, and if a big improvement isn’t shown next time around, Conor Bradley needs to come in.