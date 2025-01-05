➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 5, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s “mind is already in Madrid” claim Liverpool fans

Trent Alexander-Arnold bore the brunt of the anger from Liverpool fans online after the 2-2 draw with Man United, with his commitment questioned.

What is it with this fixture?

The Reds were overriding favourites to beat Man United on Sunday, but once again, they fell short of their best against their rivals.

Having overturned a 1-0 deficit to lead 2-1, it looked like Liverpool had secured a vital win, only for Amad Diallo to equalise.

For Alexander-Arnold, he had a shocking day, and these fans reacted to his performance on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

“Terrible performance but Trent needs to be sold. If your head isn’t in the game 110% against Man Utd at home then you need to leave” – Nylg Ronyar on Facebook

“As for Trent, his mind is already in Madrid, League Two standard, he was shocking!” – Jason Rowlands on Facebook

“Dalot outrun Trent so easy! 300k for that?” – foyasing in the This is Anfield comments

“TAA needs to talk less and play better. Absolutely horrid game from him. Talking about Ballon D’or and wanting to become captain. He has no qualities that makes him a natural leader, other than giving decisive passes. Moany, arrogant and nonchalant character” – Kickalicious in the This is Anfield comments

There have been times this season when it’s been easy to lazily claim that a poor Alexander-Arnold performance was down to Real Madrid‘s interest in him.

Against United though, this felt different as Liverpool’s vice-captain produced an awful defensive showing.

He was run ragged by Diogo Dalot and lacked any sort of intensity, and his use of the ball was way short of its best.

Alexander-Arnold’s general demeanour caused huge frustration among the Anfield crowd, and if a big improvement isn’t shown next time around, Conor Bradley needs to come in.

Liverpool 2-2 Man United

