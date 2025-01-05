Though Liverpool were expected to be comfortable winners at home to struggling Man United, they were left to settle for a point as the two rivals drew 2-2.

Liverpool 2-2 Man United

Premier League (19) | Anfield

January 5, 2025

Goals

Martinez 52′

Gakpo 59′ (assist – Mac Allister)

Salah pen 70′ (assist – De Ligt)

Amad 80′

With the snow cleared and over 60,000 fans in the stands, Liverpool began their clash with United in control as expected, searching for openings against Ruben Amorim’s new setup.

The first big chance came for Cody Gakpo, who was fed through in the box by Ryan Gravenberch after a beautiful pass from Luis Diaz, but the Dutchman could only stab wide under pressure.

Andre Onana was then required to deny a brilliant volley from Alexis Mac Allister, running onto Mo Salah‘s cross, while at the other end Amad Diallo managed to clear a teasing ball away from Liverpool’s goal.

An early tangle saw Diogo Dalot booked for holding Salah back, but curiously there were fewer attacks funnelled down that flank than expected.

Instead, Liverpool ended the first half weathering United attacks, including a one-on-one which Rasmus Hojlund shot straight at Alisson, with the opening 45 minutes ending at 0-0.

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Man United

United were a goal up within seven minutes of the restart, and it was Trent Alexander-Arnold who was at fault on multiple occasions in the buildup, allowing Lisandro Martinez of all players through to fire in off the crossbar.

Arne Slot reacted swiftly with Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez prepared to come on, but Cody Gakpo responded sooner, hammering an equaliser in from near the byline after cutting onto his right foot.

Matthijs de Ligt – Gakpo’s Dutch teammate who he caught out with his trademark move – was then booked for bringing down Nunez on the break and then, minutes later, conceded a penalty with a blatant handball.

Salah grabbed the ball and put Liverpool ahead, joining Thierry Henry as the joint-seventh top goalscorer in Premier League history, but United then levelled as Amad Diallo swept home.

That set up a tense finale with Slot rolling the dice and rightly withdrawing a woeful Alexander-Arnold in favour of Conor Bradley, but unfortunately it was too late for the Reds to grab another as they settled for a draw.

TIA Man of the Match: Alexis Mac Allister

Referee: Michael Oliver

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Bradley 86′), Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones (Jota 60′); Salah, Gakpo (Elliott 86′), Diaz (Nunez 60′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Chiesa

Man United: Onana; De Ligt (Yoro 84′), Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo (Garnacho 72′), Dalot; Amad, Fernandes, Hojlund (Zirkzee 87′)

Subs not used: Bayindir, Malacia, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony

Next match: Tottenham (A) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg – Wednesday, January 8, 8pm (GMT)