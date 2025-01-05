Virgil van Dijk was left furious with the way Liverpool conceded “unacceptable” goals vs. Man United, but admitted it “could have been worse” than a 2-2 draw.

Van Dijk was a standout performer for the Reds despite dropping two points at home to a struggling United side, but the same could not be said for his fellow defenders.

While Ibrahima Konate fared well on his return from injury both Andy Robertson and, in particular, Trent Alexander-Arnold were caught out in a disappointing draw.

Speaking on the Premier League‘s international feed after the stalemate, Van Dijk said the goals conceded were “unacceptable,” but urged his teammates to “take it on the chin.”

“Obviously I think if you don’t win it’s always an opportunity missed,” he explained.

“I think we have to be absolutely honest with each other: it could have been a lot worse, if the last chance goes in.

“[It was] a game with a lot of emotions, 1-0 down, obviously a great comeback going 2-1 up, then you have to control the game much better.

“We were still sloppier than we were, losing the ball in difficult situations, where we were more open.

“Then to concede the second one was very disappointing, how easy that went in.

“We have to take it on the chin and work hard, like we always have been doing throughout the whole season, and move onto the next one.”

There has been considerable focus on Alexander-Arnold after the game, with the right-back the worst performer after more scrutiny over his contract situation, but Van Dijk drew the focus away from individuals.

“I don’t know about errors, but I think if you concede two at home – as a defender you don’t want to concede at all, but especially not at home, it’s never a good feeling – we have to do better as a team,” he continued.

“Defending is not only a defender, it’s about everyone else on the pitch as well, trying to avoid passes into the last part of the pitch for the opponents.

“Today I think we put ourselves at times in open situations and with the quality they have, because they have a lot of quality, they can hurt you.”

The captain could still take in an end to the first half of the season with Liverpool six points clear at the top having played one game fewer than all of their rivals bar Nottingham Forest.

“We’re still a work-in-progress,” he insisted.

“We can improve and we should improve if we want to achieve our goals and dreams that we have.

“But the only thing we have to focus on is what’s ahead of us. Today was a very tough one, we got a point and we move on.”