Liverpool winger Calum Scanlon enjoyed a memorable night for Millwall on Tuesday, scoring his first-ever goal at senior level.

The 19-year-old joined Millwall on loan last summer, with the Reds feeling that a year away from Anfield would be best for his development.

Scanlon has found minutes hard to come by at the Championship club, making just two league starts after being sidelined with a stress fracture in his back for four months.

The winger enjoyed his best moment of his burgeoning career to date on Tuesday, however, scoring in Millwall’s 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff.

Scanlon opened the scoring at The Den, firing home emphatically with just one minute on the clock.

The youngster’s celebration showed exactly how much the goal meant to him, following the first senior strike of his career.

Unfortunately, Scanlon’s goal wasn’t enough to earn Millwall victory, with Cardiff coming from 2-0 down and equalising in the 97th minute.

It is great to see him back on the pitch, though, and Lions manager Alex Neil hailed his comeback performance at home to Hull last Saturday.

“I thought he was excellent. He’s athletic, he’s technical, he can handle the ball,” Neil said (h/t Southwark News).

“The game, probably at the start, was a little bit quick for him, in terms of getting his head up and maybe feeding a couple down the side. But there is loads and loads to work with.

“Calum is exactly the type of player that we want at the club. He was good. Once it reached 60 minutes I literally can’t afford any more injuries at the moment, so I need to try and protect him.”

Hopefully, this is the start of a positive second half of the season for Scanlon, allowing him to kick on and prove his worth at Millwall.

The teenage wide man can then return to Liverpool in the summer, at which point Arne Slot can assess him during pre-season.