Michael Owen, who holds unique experience in this field, has given an eye-opening take on Real Madrid‘s January bid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Owen saw his reputation plummet following his £8 million move to Real in 2004, with his subsequent switch to Man United only compounding fans’ opinions.

Speaking in November, the retired striker admitted: “I don’t feel as though I’m welcomed or loved [at Anfield] and it bloody hurts.”

That makes his take on the news of Real’s unsuccessful approach to sign Alexander-Arnold this month, ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season, particularly interesting.

The very fact that Real Madrid have now made their intentions clear towards signing Trent Alexander Arnold leads me to believe that it’s only a matter of time before he signs for them. If he was going to sign a contract extension, Madrid wouldn’t have officially made their move.… — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) December 31, 2024

“The very fact that Real Madrid have now made their intentions clear towards signing Trent Alexander Arnold leads me to believe that it’s only a matter of time before he signs for them,” Owen wrote on X.

“If he was going to sign a contract extension, Madrid wouldn’t have officially made their move.

“Secretive talks will have taken place. Huge news.”

It is a convincing argument and it would be naive to believe that Alexander-Arnold’s representatives will not have been in touch with Real prior to January 1 – the date from which players with expiring contracts can agree moves to clubs outside of England.

In fact, a report from The Athletic on Tuesday claimed that Real have believed that the player was “leaning towards moving to Spain” since “mid to late November.”

That would be around the time Real travelled to Anfield for their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League – a game Alexander-Arnold missed through injury as replacement Conor Bradley shone.

Owen’s former teammate Jamie Carragher never came close to leaving the Reds but still holds an understanding of how these situations work.

The most important thing for @LFC in 2025 is winning the #PremierLeague

No one’s contract or future should come in the way of that!

I love Trent as a lad & a player, but his team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid & also would’ve known LFC would turn it down.

It’s to try &… — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 31, 2024

“I love Trent as a lad and a player, but his team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid and also would’ve known Liverpool would turn it down,” Carragher wrote on X.

“It’s to try and cover themselves when he leaves for free. Again it’s something the club/fans don’t need with a huge game coming up.”

With Alexander-Arnold opting to remain silent amid speculation over his future, this latest development has only amplified the belief that a move away from Liverpool is being engineered.

Though the No. 66 gave fans hope with his ‘all talk’ gesture after scoring in the recent 5-0 win at West Ham, there would have been a much simpler way to convey his loyalty to the club.

There could, of course, still be a chance that reports of Real’s unsuccessful bid are an attempt to force Liverpool’s hand and meet Alexander-Arnold’s contract demands.

But it is hard to shake the feeling that Owen and Carragher are correct in this instance and that this may simply be a PR exercise.