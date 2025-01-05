Mo Salah reveals texts with Jurgen Klopp to dispel relationship myth

Mohamed Salah has opened up about his relationship with Jurgen Klopp, revealing the pair exchange text messages from time to time.

Salah and Klopp shared seven special seasons together at Liverpool, with the former arriving from Roma in the summer of 2017.

Working alongside another, the pair secured Champions League and Premier League glory in 2019 and 2020, respectively, also winning one FA Cup and Carabao Cup apiece.

Salah and his former manager clashed when he was substituted at West Ham last season, with the Egyptian saying “if I speak there will be fire” after the game, but too much was predictably made of the incident.

Speaking to Sky Sports, however, the Liverpool legend revealed that he and Klopp are still very much on good terms, keeping in touch sporadically.

“It’s fine, we text from time to time,” Salah said, after being asked about his relationship with Klopp.

“We text more now in the last three months than we have in the last seven years.

“Honestly, seriously, we’ve text more in the last three months than we have in the last seven years, I promise.”

There was always a strange opinion from some that Salah and Klopp’s relationship wasn’t the strongest, perhaps lazily due to the Liverpool forward’s disgruntled reactions at being subbed at times.

His comments show that it was always an overreaction, though, with the duo clearly enjoying a fantastic working relationship over a sustained period of success.

Granted, there’s an argument to say that Klopp was even closer to certain individuals, but Salah has dispelled any myth that they aren’t on friendly terms.

It is heartwarming that the Egyptian King still messages his former boss, who will no doubt be enjoying the fact that Liverpool are in such a great position in the Premier League title race.

That said, he must wonder what he did to offend the footballing Gods, leaving just before Man City‘s dominance seemingly ends!

If Salah can inspire the Reds to glory come May, he will likely receive many further texts from Klopp, too.